Tangier Test For Lions Of Teranga

Defeat could spell disaster for either Senegal or Benin when the two sides meet in Group D of AFCON 2025 today. With Senegal just about in control of the group and Benin fighting for survival, this meeting at Tangier Grand Stadium has all the makings of a tense, tactical contest.

The Lions of Teranga Senegal secured a 1-1 draw with DR Congo on Saturday thanks to Sadio Mane’s quickfire equaliser. That result maintained their unbeaten start and preserved top spot on goal difference.

Pape Thiaw’s squad should go deep in the tournament due to their potent blend of physicality, structure, and attacking quality. Benin, meanwhile, sit third in the standings and face a must‑perform scenario in Tangier.

Aided by the returning Steve Mounie, the Squirrels beat Botswana 1-0 on Saturday to partially make amends for a timid start against DR Congo in their group opener.

Other than an individual mistake in that game, Benin have defended well and could frustrate the 2021 champions on Tuesday. Back Both teams not to score, which has landed in five of Senegal’s last six games and all of Benin’s last nine international outings.