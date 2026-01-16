Tangaza And Guma: Matters Arising

Years back, literary icon, Prof. Chinua Achebe, diagnosed the trouble with Nigeria. In his words: “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. There is nothing basically wrong with the Nigerian land or climate or water or air or anything else.

“The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership.”

Achebe was adjudged correct at the time he wrote his book, over four decades ago, but a lot has changed over the years. Current realities show that, like old wound, the trouble with Nigeria has continued to fester and has gone beyond leadership ineptitude.

For long, ordinary Nigerian citizens who had waited for improvement in the quality of leadership to no avail seem to have given up hope. Consequently, the ordinary people seem to have locked themselves in a negative competition with the failed and unpatriotic Nigerian leaders.

In this negative competition, the corporate interest or common good of the country is daily sacrificed on the alter of selfish, tribal, religious and private gains and prejudices. This explains the decay at all fronts of national development including but not limited to healthcare, education, economy, energy, and even security.

There have been evidential allegations which have not been denied by appropriate authorities that the Nigerian security agencies, including the all important intelligence arm, have all been infiltrated by non-state actors through the “deradicalization” programme which appear to have been a measure for the protection of religious interests who stand as the undisputed ultimate beneficiaries of the security challenges in the country.

Appropriations are said to have been made by some state governments for the satiation of bandits and insurgents in the name of negotiations also known as non-kinetic approach to insurgency. Even the much taunted Nigerian sovereignty has decayed so much that it has no meaning to the ordinary Nigerians.

Citizens in various parts of the country, especially Northern Nigeria, cannot understand the relevance of a sovereign that offers no protection to their lives, limbs or property. This explains the overwhelming joy of ordinary Nigerians which drowned the resentment of some members of the Nigerian ruling elite when the United States of America indicated interest to intervene in the security situation in the country.

Security pundits who have analysed the impacts of the American interventions that caught the criminals unawares think that the strikes succeeded because the Nigerian security agencies were not let into the details and proper timing of the operations.

The intervention strikes of the US on the Lakurawa bandits’ enclave in Tangaza and Guma, all in Sokoto State have exposed security lapses which should give every patriotic Nigerian concern…

There is no doubt that infiltrators within the security apparatchik would have leaked the information and aided the escape of the criminals.

While some natives’ narratives confirmed high number of casualties on the terrorists, the natives also expressed concerns over the impact of the missiles on plants or crops.

Yet, others expressed fear that members of the pastoral Tangaza and Guma communities who are mainly farmers are at risk and could be injured by US missiles while in the farm or returning from the farm. Even though reports confirmed the precision of the bombings, there seemed to be no fair warnings or safety protocols in place for the lawful residents of the communities.

The fears of the people of Tangaza are valid given the communication gap between the US Army and the Nigerian authorities regarding the details and timing of the US military intervention operations. Given the suspected infiltration of the Nigerian security agencies by bandits and the obvious sympathy of some highly-placed managers of the Nigerian security agencies with bandits or terrorists, this communication gap was inevitable.

One cannot forget in a hurry how the information about the location of the late one-star general who missed his route while escaping from terrorists’ ambush was leaked to the terrorists who abducted and killed the gallant officer.

This ugly development demands that the US needed to guard their operational plans well from Nigerian security agencies. However, this precaution of the US must not be absolute because of the nature of the US operations and the need to follow up on the strikes.

The operations have to be balanced with adequate safeguards for the lawful residents. This communication gap should be closed when planning subsequent operations.

Reports have also emerged that after the attacks on the hideouts of the terrorists in Tangaza and Guma, the remnants of the terrorists ran back to the neighbouring countries without let or hindrance.

This is enough to say that the borders of Nigeria are thoroughfares which are largely not policed! This is wrong because the security of any country begins with proper surveillance and security of its borders.

At a time when foreign bandits and terrorists are known to throng Nigeria, creating security challenges, common sense demands that our security agencies should have tightened security at the country’s porous borders to check influx of illegal immigrants.