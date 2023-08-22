Tamuno lauds Tinubu over Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Belize, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, Dr. Maureen Tamuno, has extolled President Bola Tinubu for establishing the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry and appointing Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as the minister.

Tamuno, who is also Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the International Seabed Authority (ISA), noted that the creation of the ministry would go a long way in enhancing emerging areas of the country’s economy. The envoy, who said this in a statement issued on August 20, stated that the establishment of the ministry was a testament to President Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to fostering a prosperous, resilient, and environmentally conscious country.

Tamuno said the implications of this step are far-reaching as the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry holds the potential to drive Nigeria’s economy and innovation, create jobs, and enhance our nation’s competitiveness on the global stage. She added: Equally significant is the Ministry’s role in addressing pressing environmental challenges. Oceans, which cover more than 70 per cent of the earth’s surface, are under considerable threat from pollution, over-exploitation, and the impacts of climate change, as seen in our coastal areas and hinterland. “President Tinubu is steadfastly committed to combatting these issues head-on by dedicating a specific ministry to the Marine and Blue Economy.

“Moreover, this decision resonates with global commitments such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Paris Agreement, which emphasize the importance of sustainable ocean management. President Tinubu aligns our country’s trajectory with international efforts to safeguard our planet’s oceans for current and future generations by prioritizing the Marine and Blue economy.”

Tamuno, who also chairs the Informal Working Group on Inspection, Compliance, and Enforcement in the ISA, further called on the government and corporate organisations to key into the enormous economic opportunities available, saying over 30 contracts have already been awarded to other member states. She, however, urged Nigerians to applaud President Tinubu’s dedication to advancing the country’s economic interests while safeguarding its natural heritage.