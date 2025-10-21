Tamrose Repays $10m NCI Loan

Tamrose Limited, a leading oil and gas service company, has successful repair a $10 million loan it obtained in 2019 from the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund), the dedicated financing scheme managed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for growing capacity in the oil and gas industry.

NCDMB confirmed that the final installment was completed on September 30, 2025, with no missed payments throughout the six-year repayment period, according to a statement by General Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi.

According to the statement, at the time of accessing the loan, Tamrose operated with only four security patrol vessels. It added that with the support of the NCI Fund, the company expanded significantly and today owns a fleet of 15 vessels comprising 10 security patrol vessels and five platform supply vessels.

This growth, achieved within six years, positions Tamrose as a leading indigenous marine solutions provider to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The Executive Chairman of Tamrose Limited, Mr. Ambrose Ovbiebo, said the repayment milestone reflected both the rigorous standards NCDMB applies in selecting beneficiaries and the impact of its interventions in building real capacity among indigenous players.

He stated that for Tamrose, it marked a defining moment in its growth journey and reinforces its position as a proud beneficiary and flag bearer of the NCDMB legacy.

The statement added that Ovbiebo in a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, expressed appreciation to the Board for its unwavering support of indigenous companies.

He stated that the repayment milestone also marked a defining moment in the company’s growth journey as a marine solutions provider and as a proud beneficiary of NCDMB’s intervention. It added that in recognition of this achievement, Tamrose proposed to host a celebration event at the NCDMB conference hall in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on November 13 2025.