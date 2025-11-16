Tamrose Ltd’s Success Through NCI Fund: Demonstration Of Structured Support

The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Oil, Heineken Lokpobiri, has cited the success of Tamrose Limited and the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund) as a strong demonstration of what structured, accessible support can achieve.

This was as the Minister renewed the Federal Government’s commitment to unlocking wider financial and institutional support for indigenous oil and gas service companies.

Speaking in Yenagoa during an event at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Headquarters, the Minister commended Tamrose Limited for its financial discipline and operational growth following the full repayment of its $10 million NCI Fund facility.

He noted that the company’s progress underscores the importance of expanding support mechanisms to enable more Nigerian-owned companies to scale capacity and deepen their participation in the country’s offshore and marine logistics sector.

“Over 70 companies have accessed the NCI Fund, yet only 21 have fully repaid their loans, and Tamrose is one of them. Their achievement reflects the very purpose for which the Fund was created: to strengthen local capacity and empower Nigerian service companies to compete at home and across Africa.

“Through this support, Tamrose has not only grown its operations but expanded beyond Nigeria’s shores, increasing its fleet from four vessels to fifteen, creating jobs for Nigerians, and setting a clear benchmark for operational excellence.

“As Minister and Chairman of NCDMB, our commitment is to continue fostering this kind of growth by ensuring that indigenous companies receive the support they need to scale, thrive, and deepen their contribution to the nation’s oil and gas sector.”

Also speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the General Manager, Corporate Communications & Zonal Coordination, Esueme Dan Kikile, described Tamrose as an example of the outcomes envisioned when indigenous firms apply discipline, capability, and innovation in their operations.

He noted, “Today is not just a celebration of one company; it is a reaffirmation of what is achievable through the Nigerian Content framework.

“Tamrose has shown strong leadership, financial fidelity, and accountability. Their growth from a small operator to a major marine logistics service provider is proof that the NCI Fund is working. This is why we will continue to support more credible Nigerian companies to access this fund and expand their capacity.”

In his remarks, Mr. Ambrose Ovbiebo, Executive Chairman of Tamrose Limited, expressed appreciation to the Ministry, NCDMB, and Bank of Industry for their support and reiterated the company’s commitment to strengthening indigenous capacity in offshore marine logistics.

He said, “We are gathered here today using Tamrose as a point of contact, a convergence and amplification of the voices of all Nigerian entrepreneurs in the oil and gas sector and beyond.

“We are here to say loudly that Nigeria can work, and that indigenous Nigerian companies can scale and dominate Africa and indeed the world with the right government and institutional support.

“In 2019, Tamrose accessed and secured a US $10 million facility through the NCI Fund. That singular support from NCDMB turned out to become not just pivotal, but a foundational catalyst that has propelled and continues to accelerate our growth and evolution as a company.

“Since then, our operations have grown from four vessels to fifteen active units, comprising ten security patrol vessels and five platform supply vessels, all purpose-built and carefully selected to safely deliver our hallmark excellent services of reliability and efficiency.”

The event, themed “Celebration of Growth and Impact,” hosted by Tamrose in collaboration with NCDMB, brought together senior government officials, leaders of international and indigenous oil companies, financial institutions, traditional rulers, and other strategic partners.

Distinguished guests included Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director of the Bank of Industry; Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director-General of NIMASA; Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd), former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State; and representatives of Keystone Bank, ExxonMobil, First E&P, and Oriental Energy.