TAMPAN: Why We’re Unable To Help Most Ailing Actors

President of the Theatre Arts and Movies Production Association of Nigeria, (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr Latin has revealed why the association won’t be able to help some ailing actors in the movie industry.

Mr Latin who spoke on Thursday following the shocking death of famous Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi revealed that the association has spent more than N10 million on actors’ health issues, adding that it is always ready to help.

Speaking in an interview with 32FM, Mr Latin said the reason why the TAMPAN association is unable to assist some of their ailing members, is because they are inactive.

According to him, these ailing actors don’t ask for help from the association due to acts of shame but would rather go on the internet, radio, or television to seek help because they know they were not active members, hence the group was unable to assist them.

He said “We always come to the aid of all active members. Since I became the TAMPAN President, we have spent more than N10 million on actors’ health challenges.

“The ones you see going on radio or TV to beg for money are not active members of the association.”