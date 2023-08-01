TAMPAN Partners Town Planners To Build Film Village In Ogun

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has declared its intention to partner with the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) and other stakeholders to build a world-class film village in Ogun State.

The National President of TAMPAN, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as “Mr Latin” disclosed this on Tuesday, while speaking to journalists at the sideline of the 20th graduation ceremony of his theatre school, “Mister Latin film production” in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The foremost thespian said the aged-long dream of the association to have a world-class film village would be achieved with the signing of documents with the necessary stakeholders.

According to him, the film village would not only serve as a one-stop-shop for film production but also a training institute for aspiring actors and actresses.

He noted that the establishment of the film village would also improve the quality of movie production in the country and place the industry side-by-side with others outside the country.

The TAMPAN president emphasized the need for training and retraining of his members to meet up with current world realities and technology.

His words: “The documentation for the establishment of our film village is going to be cemented in few weeks.

“We are going to meet with all the necessary stakeholders and see how we can go about it and believe you me, it is something that we have been craving for.

“If you want to really make it in this industry, you have to get trained and retrained. We have been trained and we are being retrained every now and then to meet up with the modern technology in the industry.”

Also speaking, the National Secretary of NITP, Ashiru Olugbenga Oladimeji said the establishment of the film village would save actors from constant harassment and extortion by hoodlums and urchins during production.

Ashiru said the institute was ready to support TAMPAN in achieving the dream of planning, building and operating the film village which according to him would position Nigerian actors to work better.