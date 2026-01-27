Taming Street Beggars, Destitutes

Among the many troubles facing the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory is the issue of street begging. and maintaining the sanity and beauty of the nation’s capital, CALEB ONWE reports

On a daily basis, when most of Abuja is just beginning to wake up, a familiar ritual plays out along major road junctions and traffic lights. Women clutching sleeping babies, frail men with hands stretched out for alms, the lame and the blind, all take their positions on the road side in high hopes.

There are hardly any major streets and roads, where you don’t find these beggars plying their trade. At some traffic lights junctions, you will witness some of these beggars on wheel chairs and the visually impaired people being led by minors waving at motorists and expecting some goodwill.

In some satellite towns, like Gwagwalada, Bwari, Karu, Kubwa, Nyanya and many others, the situation is even more scary. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the beggars often moved from the far northern part of the country and other places, have created colonies where they retire to after every day’s business. Sometimes their large numbers at the roadside constitute traffic obstructions.

Enforcement by FCT officials

The Federal Capital Territory Authority has said that beggars cannot be allowed to be on the streets because they constitute an environmental nuisance.

According to officials of the FCTA, credible intelligence has revealed that many criminal minded people pose as beggars on the streets to perpetrate their nefarious activities. Inside Abuja gathered that from July 2025 , the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had removed about 607 beggars and mentally challenged individuals from the streets.

It was said that this number reflects not just enforcement statistics, but a deeper human drama of poverty, displacement, crime, and the struggle to keep Nigeria’s capital orderly.

Ukachi Adebayo, Head of Enforcement at the FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS), explains that the exercise is part of Operation Sweep Abuja Clean, a coordinated effort to reclaim public spaces.

According to her, the team evacuated 583 beggars and 23 mentally challenged persons within the period. “What we do when we apprehend them is not just to pick them up and dump them somewhere. “They are counselled first, so we can properly profile them.

After that, we take them to their various liaison offices to be returned to their states, where they are expected to undergo rehabilitation”, Adebayo said. However, behind that clinical explanation lies a more complex reality. Many of those evacuated do not see Abuja as just another city, but as a refuge.

Some fled their home states due to insecurity and violence, hoping the capital would offer safety and survival. Adebayo expressed the frustration often faced in their enforcement duties. “The challenge is that the more you take them out, the more they resurface. “Some of them ran from insecurity in their states and came to Abuja to take refuge.

But we will continue to apprehend them and take them back”, Adebayo added. Inside Abuja also learnt that over the years, the city managers have fought to have streets that are completely void of beggars. They said that it has been an uphill task, as it is a cycle that rarely ends, remove today, return tomorrow.

Beyond the adults, perhaps the most troubling sight is that of children begging under the scorching sun. Gloria Onwuka, Acting Director of Social Welfare at the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) of the FCTA, revealed that many of these children are victims of organised exploitation.

She said that, “Begging is now run like a business. People go to other states, hire people’s children, put them in vehicles very early in the morning, bring them to Abuja and start begging.”

According to her, some of the women caught begging with children were not even their biological mothers. In many cases, families in distant communities are unaware of how their children are being used. “The families they are hiring these children from don’t even know this is what their children are being used for. We have caught so many of them like that,” she said.

Operation sweep team

For the officials of the operation Sweep Team that have been enlisted into the evacuation squad, the task is very important to achieving a dream city that meets the yearning of the people. They said that the issue is no longer just social welfare, it is also about security.

Dr Peter Olumuji, Secretary of the FCTA Command and Control Centre, said Operation Sweep is a joint security initiative involving all relevant security agencies and FCT Secretariats, Departments and Agencies. The operation, he explained, was instituted by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike T to clear the streets of beggars and destitutes.

“Beggars pose security threats and constitute a nuisance in the city. Some of them serve as informants to criminals,” Olujinmi said.

He said d that beyond security risks, the presence of beggars and mentally challenged individuals also affects the image of the capital. “They deface the beauty of the city, and in some cases, they even become victims themselves, kidnapped for rituals and other negative purposes,” he said.

Human rights

But ridding the streets of beggars and destitutes is not just a challenge but one of the most sensitive and delicate ones. This is because the FCT officials are often caught in between the need to protect human rights and enforcement of health and environmental standards in the city.

While the city managers argue that the street beggars constitute social and environmental nuisances , human rights advocates counter such narrative.

According to rights activists , beggars fester on the streets, begging for a living, because governments at different levels have failed to provide social insurance and basic amenities that work for all.

They also postulate that removing beggars from the streets without an alternative source of livelihood for them, is a violation of basic human rights. As Abuja continues its push to present itself as a modern, secure capital, Operation Sweep Abuja Clean shows no sign of slowing down.

Officials insist the crackdown will continue wherever beggars, miscreants, and other criminal elements resurface. However, on the streets, the human questions remain unresolved, where do the displaced go, how effective is rehabilitation back home, and how long can enforcement alone hold back the tide of poverty driving people into the capital? For now, the buses keep moving, the streets briefly cleared, and the struggle between compassion, control, and urban order plays on one evacuation at a time.