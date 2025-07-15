Taming Multiple Road Crashes, Mysterious Deaths

The Karu Bridge, situated between Kugbo and Nyanya communities along the Abuja‑Keffi Expressway, has become a scene of repeated tragedies, following multiple accident around the same spot. CALEB ONWE reports

The history of accidents around the Karu bridge dates back to over 20 years. It began from when the road was just a single lane. It is an important arterial route linking the Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Motorists who ply the road on daily basis in pursuit of their transportation business, have become emergency prayer warriors in a bid to keep away the spirit of death seemingly operating on that spot.

Motorists, commuters and residents of the area have nicknamed the stretch if the highway around the Kugbo bridge “the valley of death.”

Over the past few months, multiple catastrophic road accidents have unfolded here, claiming lives, destroying vehicles, and disrupting traffic on one of the busiest gateways to the nation’s capital.

Inside Abuja’s findings show that this road corridor is not just an important social infrastructure, but daily becoming indispensable to economic growth.

However, its design and structure coupled with the heavy human and vehicular traffic, including heavy-duty trucks gliding through the steep slope have posed a lot of danger to road users.

Experts said that the combination of these factors makes the road crashes very frequent and fatal most of the time.

Crisis in context

Just last week, another tragic auto crash occurred there. It involved a long truck, said to belong to the Dangote group.

According to the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department ( FEMD), no death was recorded, but about 15 vehicles were damaged.

The statement signed by the department’s spokesperson, Nkechi Isa read thus: “ A truck belonging to the Dangote Industries Limited this evening rammed into several vehicles at the Nyanya Maraba bridge opposite Karu checkpoint in the FCT.

“ The accident occurred at 6.25 pm today( July3, 2025). The Dangote truck loaded with cement experienced brake failure as it descended the slope at Kugbo and rammed into several vehicles along its path.

“ The incident occurred during the peak hours as most people were returning home after the day’s work. No life was lost to the incident. Several persons were however injured and have been evacuated to the hospital. About 15 vehicles were damaged during the incident”.

Catalogue of tragedies

In the past few months, this road and the Karu bridge spot in particular, has recorded at least four major accidents, three of them involving Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trailers.

These trucks were said to had lost their brakes, crashed into the heavy traffic, and bursted into flames . Inside Abuja’s findings show that on March 19, 2025, a Dangote-branded cement trailer descending the Kugbo hill, rammed into other vehicles on the traffic, and bursted into flames.

Initially, six people were confirmed dead and 14 vehicles burnt to ashes. The FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD) later raised the toll to ten dead, 18 vehicles destroyed, and 30 injured, with casualties rushed to multiple hospitals.

Unfortunately, on May 18–19, 2025, a space of just 48 hours, two separate crashes occurred on the stretch of the road. In the first accident which occurred on Sunday, a trailer rammed into seven cars.

By the next day, Monday, a trailer and a sachet water truck were involved in a head -on collision. Each of these incidents resulted in serious injuries, some fatalities, and a major gridlock on the highway.

While residents were still in shock following these crashes, late June and early July 2025, another set of accidents saw trailers crashing into multiple vehicles and bursting into flames.

Abuja natives perspective

A middle aged man, Madaki Gambo who claimed Nyanya ancestry, alleged that their ancestors are angry that their abodes have been invaded by modern development promoters.

Gambo claimed that in the olden days before the coming of Federal Capital Territory to Abuja, that the Karu bridge was a shrine dedicated to one of deities of the Gbaygi people.

According to him, the modernization which came with the development of Abuja, desecrated most of their ancient worship centers, and their ancestors are angry about it.

While he could not give a definite answer to what he believes would be a way to appease their ancestors, he only said that the shrines need sacrifices.

Experts opinion

Inside Abuja sought experts’ opinion on why Karu Bridge is so dangerous. Engr. Chidiebere Dickson who said he has been into civil construction for over 15 years, blamed the recurring accidents on this road corridor to the topography and traffic convergence.

Dickson said: “You know that the road from the Mogadishu Barracks is a steep hill leading into a busy, narrow bridge that amplifies brake failure risks”.

He also alleged chaotic oversight and weak enforcement, saying the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other law enforcement agencies have failed in enforcing extant rules.

Another expert in the transportation sector, Musa Sadiq, explained that some of the drivers of these heavy trucks that are often involved in the crashes cannot be extricated from blame.

Sadiq noted that most of the time, the drivers who often work under tight schedules enter the area at full speed, especially after Mogadishu Barracks.

Another factor which the commuters have blamed for the recurring accidents is the lack of alternative routes, and long gridlock, fuel frustration, pushing commuters to risky overtaking on bridges.

Adamu Bello is one of the commercial motorcyclists who are always stationed at Karu bridge to wait for passengers. He said that most of the trucks that are involved in crashes were driven by obviously inexperienced drivers.

Bello said, “ some of the trucks, when you see small boys that come out of it as the drivers, you will know that they have no experience”.

Human and economic toll

The recurrence of accidents on this same spot has always resulted in fatalities and injuries and psychological trauma for survivors.

Reports have it that many survivors of the crashes have been thrown into perpetual psychological distress as they always recount shocking scenes of vehicles, victims set ablaze and the chaos that usually follows.

It is also not gainsaying to state that each time there is an accident on that road axis, there is usually serious economic paralysis. Each crash snarls traffic for hours, crippling commerce and forcing commuters to trek several miles .to their destinations.

Call for action

Stakeholders, including residents, police, FRSC, and even drivers are demanding urgent reforms. A Road Safety Officer who said he has no official authorization to speak on the matter and therefore would not want his name mentioned, urged the government to enforce a ban on the movement of heavy trucks on the road during traffic peak hours.

Inside Abuja learnt that there is actually a subsisting ban on heavy vehicles during peak hours, roughly between 6 a.m.–9 a.m. and 4 p.m.–8 p.m.

However, there is an obvious slack on the enforcement, hence, the continued violation and the increased carnage. Some other stakeholders have also suggested that the government should build bypasses or alternate mountain routes to divert heavy traffic off the bridge.

Others suggested rigorous pre-trip inspections and enforcement, especially on brake systems of heavy-loaders.

Final thoughts

From what has been gathered from various stakeholders and residents, it is obvious that measures that are already in place, like the temporary ban on heavy vehicles during peak hours, must be implemented.

Efforts to curb this menace can no longer be delayed, given the fact that both residents, commuters, and motorists are constantly on edge.