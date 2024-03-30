Taming menace of frauds in banks for meaningful economic growth

The banking sector plays pivotal role in the nation’s quest for growth and development so much so that any major negative occurrence n the sector would adversely af- fect the economy. Even at the nation’s equities market, banking stocks have continued to be major drivers of the market, moving the All Share Index (ASI) as investors’ interest in the stocks continue to increase on daily basis. For instance, analysts at Investment One Research reported on Wednes- day that domestic bourse gained due to the positive activities of the banking sector “The NGXASI advanced by 0.32% today to close at 104,283.64pts, as investors buy interest in banking stocks like Zenith bank (+8.78%), GTCO (+5.69%) and UBA (+4.32%) drove the domestic bourse into the green zone,” the analysts said.

The trend has been con- sistent for quite sometime nowBut, some analysts say the current efforts at re- moving disequilibrium and distortions in the economy can only be meaningful only when the banking sector is on a sound footing Consequently, they fur- ther argue that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), already weighed down by challenges of ensuring complementarity of monetary and fiscal policies has another task of checking deposit banks becoming havens for frauds and forg- eries.

The stakeholders were unanimous in their submissions that the banks in recent past have become more emboldened because CBN kept itself busy with mundane issues that were of no direct bearing with its core mandate of price and exchange stability. The gap, according to them presented opportu- nities to some of the banks to perfect plans of short changing their customers and consequently impact- ing negatively on the econ- omy as plans for growth are usually distorted. Some of the results were the abuse of the available multiple payment and transfer channels to com- mit mobile, computer/web, and Point of Sale fraud and forgeries running into bil- lions of naira.

Besides the banks be- came willing tools in the hands of politicians and government for perpetuation of crime. It was not surprising that on assumption of office as the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu appointed a special investigator to look at the activities of CBN, and by extension banks as they related with and among each other and their customers. This was after sus- pending the former governor, Godwin Emefiele and replacing him with Yemi Cardoso.

Cardoso followed the same pattern by beaming searchlight on some of the activities of the immediate past administration, including but not limited to foreign exchange indebtedness of the country to both local and international corporate individuals and organizations. With the assistance of Delloitte, audit, financial and assurance, consulting firm, they were able to es- tablish that the $7 trillion fx forward contracts was not the true figure, as alleged transactions valued about $2,4 trillion could not be validated

. Cardoso was able to for instance to tell the whole word that there were some transactions that were neither backed with the necessary documents nor followed due process. Currently, CBN and the Economic Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) and other security agencies are investigating the nation’s 24 banks over irregular foreign exchange transac- tions and forward contracts valued at $2.4 billion, that allegedly could not be val- idated.. The implication is that, again, the banks are un- der the radar as the nation awaits the culpability of the banks or otherwise as they packaged the transactions and submitted to CBN for payment on behalf of the end users. Commenting on these transactions which were routed through the banks, the governor said, “It was determined that a number of these transactions did not qualify …they were outright illegal. The law enforcement agencies are now looking into those transactions that are as far as we are concerned, not valid to be paid…we had to refuse to revalidate the transactions.”

Victor Ogiemwonyi, retired investment banker and a former council member of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NGX) said activities of the banks are reflections of the society, adding however that most of these accusations are blown out of context. “I don’t know how Banks can declare false profits, how is that in their interest? Stronger pruden- tial guidelines have correct- ed long ago. They have to pay tax on those profits and declare dividends. Many of the commen- tators have no idea of how Banks work. Banks are probably the most scru- tinized institutions any- where in the world. There may be infractions here and there, but they are usually punished when found out. Cyber frauds are a prob- lem for the Banks. Some of their employees are becom- ing a problem, but then, these are also Nigerians. It says a lot about our society and what we have become, when those employed and trained to do a good work, start to engage in these fraudulent practices.

The Banks are doing their best to stem the tide of this bad behavior,” he said.. The banker was quick to add that, however, some banks are really into sharp practices that are not healthy for the economy, calling for vigilance on the part of the regulators as well as fortification of the internal control mech- anisms of the banks. “Some of the Banks were keeping too much Fx in their short Net Positions, this has now been recti- fied. They also provided limitless liquidity to their customers to speculate, the market forces have correct- ed this, once the right poli- cies were put in place. High interest rates and free float- ing Naira, has made taking positions more risky,” Ogi- emwonyi, in a note to New Telegraph on Wednesday said. Corroborating, John Agbo, Lagos based analyst and a chartered stockbroker said recent happenings may have revealed that some banks have become ‘Special Purpose Vehicles’ that are used to generate revenue, particularly, by the owners who are still directly involved in the day to day running of the institutions. According to Agbo, the distractions of CBN, possibly for the benefits of few individuals provided field days for some operators to perpetuate the crime, stressing that the issue of endemic twin issues of fraud and forgeries must be tacked to return the confidence that has fast eroded from the sector.

Also, the chartered stockbroker added that CBN had in the past abdicated from its responsibilities that provided opportunities for large scale crime which became rampant in the industry and eroded the moral and professional courage by CBN to disci- pline banks for the same crime that it could not come out completely clean. Tilewa Adebanjo, chief executive officer of CFG advisory services says the current drive by CBN is like a double edged sword as he claims that high interest rate equally affects govern- ment instruments. The result, according to him is the banks’ refusal to fund small and medium scale enterprises consid- ered as the engine growth of the economy. According to Adebanjo, the economy has been in disequilibrium, adding that current moves by the new leadership of CBN are try- ing to return the economy into equilibrium. Another analyst who pleaded for anonymi- ty attributed the current volatility in the foreign exchange market to sharp practices by both CBN and the banks, claiming that the free operations of the oper- ators in the parallel market speaks more volumes.