Taming Growing Population Of Street Beggars

In the shadows of Abuja’s glistening skyline and its bustling commercial districts, a troubling undercurrent is gaining momentum. Children as young as eight are being trafficked or probably rented out by their families to beg on the streets, CALEB ONWE

In recent months, there has been an upsurge in the population of beggars on the streets of Abuja, Nigeria. It is a common sight to find groups of men, women and children begging on the streets.

They operate in clusters and appear evenly distributed across the city. While some are people living with disabilities (PLWD), others are nursing mothers who parade their suckling babies in order to attract sympathy and obtain alms.

Then there are the children who ordinarily should be in school but are on the streets begging for alms all day long.

Children on the front lines

These children, some barely out of toddlerhood, line major road intersections from where they swoop on vehicles as soon as they stop to obey the traffic light rule.

Some, clutching bowls, raise them to the windows of the vehicles, begging for alms. Others who are a little older, throw their tiny hands towards the windshields of cars, spraying soapy water and wiping it in anticipation of a tip from the driver of the vehicle.

Many are unkempt, barefooted, and clearly malnourished.This is said to be a grim reflection of deepening poverty and a desperation that’s becoming institutionalized. But underneath the surface lies a darker tale of exploitation.

The struggle to keep the streets of Abuja free from both real and fake beggars, has become a battle proving to be very difficult to win.

The challenge appears insurmountable due to the sentiments and emotions that usually trail the government’s clampdown on the beggars.

A few weeks ago, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), once again, raised the alarm over this disturbing trend, revealing that begging in Nigeria’s capital city has morphed from a social issue into a coordinated business venture, complete with networks of traffickers and complicit families.

Inside Abuja gathered that street begging was gaining more momentum in FCT, due to the stealth involvement of syndicates.

Gloria Onwuka, Acting Director of Social Welfare at the FCTA Social Development Secretariat, shared the grim statistics: in a recent raid of the city’s streets under the “Operation SWEEP Abuja Clean” initiative, 210 beggars were apprehended — among them, 72 children.

“This is not just a case of individuals in distress. We are now seeing families actively renting out their children to beggars, and traffickers bringing children in trailers from the north just to beg on our streets.

They are brought into the city under the cover of darkness. Usually, they come in trailers carrying food and goods from other parts of the country.

Some of these children don’t even know where they are. It was learnt that families are profiting from it, traffickers are coordinating it, and children are paying the price,” Onwuka said.

Currently, the city managers are fighting a battle that has pitched them against social and moral pundits. While begging is often seen as a last resort, FCTA officials say a parallel economy has emerged, one in which organized begging is profitable.

It has become a business model. Inside Abuja gathered that the FCTA is not turning a blind eye. Once apprehended, beggars are transported to the FCT Vocational and Rehabilitation Centre in Bwari.

The center, according to Onwuka, offers basic necessities such as food, shelter, and health services. From there, individuals are profiled and arrangements made for their return to their home states.

However, the effectiveness of this policy remains under scrutiny. Many of the apprehended beggars often find their ways back to the city, raising questions about the sustainability of this approach and the deeper socio-economic issues that drive begging in the first place.

Perspective

While the government said that beggars can’t be allowed to remain on the streets, some of the beggars are whipping up sentiments, saying they have the right to stay in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

During the last clampdown by the taskforce, one of the beggars who was arrested and who simply identified herself as Tonyi Bimbo from Kogi State, claimed that she is well known in the area where she has been staying to beg.

According to her, there is no criminal activities associated with many of the beggars. “ The government is aware. People know me here. I sat down and they asked me where I was going and I told them I’m searching for help and I’m coming from ECOWAS.

There’s a Catholic Church there. I was told that they’ve been helping a lot. That I should go to Aguiyi Ironsi, there’s a church there. “That is how one woman was jogging past and she saw me sitting down, she asked why I was sitting there and I told her.

The woman said she can help but this is how some people are being given money and they still go back to the street”, she said.

Mandate

The surge in begging and its criminal associations has not gone unnoticed at the highest levels of government. Minister of the FederalCapitalTerritory, Nyesom Wike, has issued a directive to the Social Development Secretariat, urging immediate and sustained action.

“Abuja must be clean and safe,” Onwuka emphasized. “The Minister has made it clear: remove beggars, remove criminals, restore order,” she said.

Operation SWEEP Abuja Clean, now underway across the capital territory, combines the efforts of social welfare officers, security personnel, and local enforcement agencies. It is as much a social intervention as it is a public safety initiative.

According to Adamu Gwary, Director of Security Services for the FCTA, the problem extends beyond public nuisance.

“These aren’t just beggars. Some of them are used as cover for criminal activities — pickpocketing, information gathering for gangs, even drug trafficking,” Gwary said.

He emphasized that the campaign is not aimed at punishing the poor but safeguarding law-abiding residents from emerging security threats. “When you look away for too long, a social issue turns into a public danger,” he said.

Last line

The FCTA’s operation may temporarily clear the streets, but the heart of the matter, poverty, lack of education, and systemic inequality still festers. Experts warn that unless Nigeria addresses these root causes, the cycle will continue.

Human rights advocates also caution that any aggressive crackdown should be tempered with compassion and long-term planning. Barrister Joel Nazeem, a Human Rights activist said the government can’t just sweep people away.

“Where will they go? What opportunities are we giving them?” For now, the streets may be a little quiet and road intersections less cluttered because of the ongoing efforts by the government to flysh them out.

But behind closed doors in homes across the north, and in the hidden compartments of cargo trucks rolling towards the capital, the next generation of street children may already be on their way to Abuja.