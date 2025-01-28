Taming Antimicrobial Resistance Deaths In Nigeria

Share

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a public health threat that’s is growing at an alarming rate, thus endangering decades of medical progress. Health journalists recently underwent a one-day StepDown training Programme on Media-EIS tracks and AMR, REGINA OTOKPA reports

Antimicrobial Resistance is a global problem that poses great threat to public health and development especially in middle and low income countries including Nigeria.

It occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites evolve and become harder to treat as a result of their resistance to drugs; they develop the ability to survive treatments that once killed or inhibited their growth.

Besides the misuse and overuse of antibiotics other factors that contributes to AMR are poor sanitation, pollution and climate change. With the burden of poverty, lack of potable water and sanitation and inadequate Infection control, microbes further spread faster including resis tant strains.

Expert opinion

Disturbed over the rising trend, National Coordinator Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Disease, Food and Agriculture Organisation, Dr. Ayodele Majekodunmi urged the Nigerian government to put strict regulations in place to curb the high number of deaths associated with Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in Nigeria.

She spoke at a Step-Down training Programme on Media-EIS tracks and AMR for members of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) in Abuja.

The training was organized by Ojoma Akor, a Media-EIS fellow with support from the USAID- funded Breakthrough ACTION- Nigeria. There are serious concerns that Nigeria currently ranks 19th out of 204 countries most affected by AMR-related deaths.

Majekodunmi who warned that AMR was silently escalating a global crisis, disclosed that the improper use of antimicrobials in humans, animals, and agriculture was the major driver of AMR resistance.

According to her, there was also the need for an improved public awareness on the dangers of self-medication vis-avis AMR, coordinated global efforts, personal responsibility and good hygiene practice.

She said: “In 2019, AMR directly caused 64,500 deaths in Nigeria and was a contributing factor in over 263,000 more. Globally, AMR accounts for 1.3 million direct deaths and contributes to over four (4) million fatalities annually.

Without decisive interventions, this figure could rise to 10 million deaths per year by 2050, surpassing fatalities from cancer. “Practices such as using antibiotics for livestock growth promotion or self-medication in humans are exacerbating the crisis.

“The economic implications are equally dire, with AMR increasing healthcare costs, reducing productivity, and threatening food security. “Antimicrobial resistance does not only affect health, it undermines livelihoods and development.”

Media responsibility

Deputy Project Director, Risk Communication, Breakthrough Action Nigeria, Dr. Olayinka Umar-Farouk, stressed the importance of well informed media practitioners in addressing health challenges to improve health outcomes in the country including AMR.

Umar-Farouk who doubles as the Resident Advisor Media Epidemiology Infodemic Management Social Behavior Change Fellowship Programme (MediaEIS), noted that the programme since its inception in 2022, has achieved remarkable strides including participation in outbreak response efforts.

“The programme’s success is reflected in its focus on realworld application, as teams tackled specific diseases to translate knowledge into action. With the first cohort set to graduate in December, plans are underway to expand the fellowship and enhance the skills gained during the programme.”

The convener and Fellow of the Media-EIS, Ojoma Akor disclosed that behavior and environment influences the spread of disease(s) and there was an urgent need for health journalists to report the sector equipped with tools to interpret and communicate scientific data especially during health emergencies.

In addition, they are to also report accurate and impactful stories. According to her, it was important for health journalists to undergo an in depth training on epidemiology to help them understand scientific information and translate them to the public during disease outbreaks.

“By understanding these principles, journalists can bridge the gap between science and the public, contributing to improved health awareness and outcomes,” she said.

