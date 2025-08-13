Tambuwal’s Interrogation, Detention Attempt To Silence Opposition – ADC Dep Youth Leader

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chinonso Obasi, has said the recent interrogation and detention of the former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was an attempt to silence the voice of the opposition political parties in the country.

Obasi, who described the actions against Tambuwal as a “Pure witch-hunt” in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, alleged that the President Bola Tinubu administration has unleashed the EFCC against members of the opposition parties in Nigeria, particularly those in ADC.

He said: “Let us be clear. This is not about justice. This is about silencing dissent. This is about weaponising state power to intimidate the opposition ahead of 2027. This is about sending a chilling message to every voice that dares to challenge the ruling cabal.

“The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has suddenly gone quivering because they know how terrible they have been at governance, and letting a big fish like Waziri out on the street is a big threat to them.”

According to Obasi, the former Sokoto State Governor was one person who has proven his integrity and respect as far as Nigerian politics was concerned.

“Waziri struck a pose no governor ever did in history with cemented achievements. This had landed him the title of a dinosaur in the political circle.”

The ADC deputy national youth leader urged Nigerians, particularly the students, workers, farmers, market women, clergy, and the unemployed youths, to see through the charade of the EFCC and the government.

“We must rise peacefully but powerfully to reject the capture of our institutions by partisan interests.

“The EFCC belongs to the people, not to the APC. The constitution belongs to the people, not to the APC. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we will not sit idly by while they turn it into the private estate of a political cartel.

“We demand an immediate end to the harassment of opposition leaders. It is Tambuwal today. Tomorrow, it could be any other opposition figure, journalist, activist, or citizen who dares to speak the truth.

“We demand transparency in every investigation, including those involving APC officials. And we demand the restoration of an EFCC that prosecutes thieves, not political opponents.

“This is because history is watching. The world is watching. And the people are awakening. Let it be known: We will not bow. We will not be silenced. We will not stop fighting for a Nigeria where justice wears no political uniform,” he added.