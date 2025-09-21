Tambuwal’s Grand Illusion To Sack APC Govt In Sokoto

Politics is most often driven by ambition, but ambition can sometimes venture into the realm of delusion. This appears to be the case with Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the former governor of Sokoto State, and Senator representing Sokoto East Senatorial District in the National Assembly whose recent claim that he would “sack” the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government under Governor Ahmad Aliyu has drawn widespread disbelief across the state, because he clearly lacks the political strength.

For many Sokoto residents who haven’t forgotten Tambuwal’s eight years the remarks are not only unrealistic but also an affront to their intelligence and lived experiences. His comments came across less as a serious political strategy and more as an attempt to stir waters that have remained largely calm under the current administration.

Tambuwal’s early posturing, especially when the elections are still two years away, has been rightly met with silence not out of fear, but due to the maturity and focus of Governor Aliyu’s administration, which continues to prioritize governance over rhetoric. He has refused to be distracted by the political tantrum of Tambuwal and his ilk.

The contrast between the administration of Governor Aliyu and Tambuwal is sharp, in fact as sharp as darkness and light. In less than two years, Governor Aliyu has delivered more tangible progress than what many citizens recall experiencing during Tambuwal’s eight years in office.

From infrastructure to healthcare and education, the current administration has taken decisive steps to improve lives. Projects that were once stalled have been completed. Communities that felt neglected are now experiencing developmental projects.

For example, road rehabilitation and expansion have been accelerated across the state, many of which had long suffered from neglect. In the healthcare sector, the administration has been steadily revamping primary health centers, supplying essential drugs, and prioritizing maternal and child care. In education, there’s been a vigorous investment in school renovations, teacher recruitment, and the supply of learning materials all critical areas that were widely criticized under the Tambuwal’s government. These developments are visible to communities across the state.

But Tambuwal’s political miscalculation (delusion) doesn’t stop at Sokoto State. According to him, he is equally working with like-minded people to build a coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next general elections.

While political ambition is part of democracy, the strategy appears rooted more in personal vendettas and political bitterness than in a clear, viable national agenda. Tambuwal, who was once positioned as a national bridge-builder, now seems to be rallying opposition elements not around issues, but around a shared resentment of APC’s growing influence both at the center and across the states.

But just as in Sokoto State, Tambuwal underestimates the strength of performance-based governance. President Tinubu’s administration has embarked on difficult but necessary reforms, stabilized national institutions, and maintained strategic alliances across regions. Any attempt to reverse this trajectory will require more than rhetoric and recycled alliances and the opposition hasn’t shown any signs of having the capacity to deliver on its ambition.

Tambuwal may be aligning himself with a national opposition push, but if his track record in Sokoto State is anything to go by, his coalition may be built on shaky foundations.

When Tambuwal speaks of “sacking” a government that has delivered measurable improvements whether at the state or federal level it reflects a misreading of the current political climate. In today’s politics, credibility, performance, and connection to the grassroots matter more than ever. The era of absentee politicians coming during the election to hoodwink the voters is over.

Tambuwal may seek to rebrand himself as a political redeemer, but Sokoto voters would not be easily swayed by empty rhetoric. They have experienced both administrations and can judge for themselves.

The achievements of the APC government are not campaign fictions; they are real and ongoing. No volume of political posturing whether locally or nationally can erase what people see and experience daily.

Sokoto’s future trajectory appears firmly set. The APC under Governor Aliyu has shown capacity, delivered results, and deepened its grassroots reach. These factors make it unlikely that any opposition, especially one with a poor record that is still fresh in public memory will succeed in reversing the momentum. If only Tambuwal had built on the solid foundation laid by Senator Wamakko, Sokoto State would have been a paradise. By 2031, after the second term of Governor Aliyu that would definitely have been achieved.

Tambuwal’s desire to return to power may be legitimate in a democratic system. But ambition alone does not translate into support especially when voters recall a tenure that left more questions than answers.

And on the national front, his boast to cobble together a coalition against President Bola Tinubu may face the same reality check. Nigerians are watching performance, and not political noise.

The people of Sokoto and increasingly, Nigerians have tasted the dividends of progress, and by all indications, they are unwilling to trade it for uncertainty.

Aminu Tambuwal may continue his political theater, but the act of governance which is being delivered by Governor Aliyu who has prioritized performance over propaganda is the difference.

There is no doubt that in Sokoto State today, and indeed across Nigeria, that performance speaks louder than promises. Tambuwal would certainly be retired in 2027.