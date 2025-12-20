Tambuwal Urges Trump, US Govt To Reconsider Nigeria’s CPC Designation

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called on the US government to reconsider its designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

The former Sokoto Governor made this appeal while responding to questions from journalists in Sokoto.

According to him, the security challenges in Nigeria are not related to any particular religion but are acts of criminality.

“The marauders are not representing any religion; they are common criminals after every single soul that comes across them,” he said.

Tambuwal urged the US government to partner with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the security challenges facing the country.

He emphasized that the issue of insecurity is not about any individual or political party but about Nigeria as a nation.

The senator recounted how governors and stakeholders under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came together to approve funds for the purchase of Tucano aircraft from the US government.

However, he lamented that the US government did not provide the full components of the Tucano.

Tambuwal appealed to President Donald Trump to look beyond any issues he may have with President Tinubu and consider Nigeria’s plea for help in overcoming security challenges.

“Nigeria and Nigerians are seeking help from our friends across the globe,” he said.