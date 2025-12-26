Tambuwal Urges Calm After US Airstrike In Sokoto

Senator Representing Sokoto South Senatorial District and former Governor of the state, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwa,l has called for calm following reports of an airstrike carried out in parts of Sokoto State as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, Senator Tambuwal explained that the operation was conducted through cooperation between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United States.

While urging residents to remain law-abiding, while relevant authorities should clarify the circumstances surrounding the strike.

He assured constituents in Sokoto South that he is in active discussions with relevant security authorities to obtain full details of the operation and to ensure that all necessary safeguards are upheld.

The Senator emphasised that counterterrorism operations are targeted strictly at criminal and terrorist elements who threaten public safety, and not at innocent civilians who are themselves victims of insecurity.

He stressed that the protection of civilian lives remains paramount and central to all legitimate security operations.

Senator Tambuwal also commended the courage and professionalism of Nigeria’s military and security forces, noting their continued sacrifices in confronting terrorism and banditry, often in collaboration with international partners under extremely challenging conditions.

He further called on community leaders, traditional institutions, and residents to support security efforts by sharing credible information and resisting misinformation capable of heightening fear or tension within communities.

According to him, unity, vigilance, and cooperation with lawful security efforts remain essential to overcoming terrorism and securing lasting peace in Sokoto State and across Nigeria.