Tambuwal Urges Calm After Reported Airstrike

Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called for calm and law-abiding conduct following reports of an airstrike carried out as part of ongoing counterterrorism cooperation between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United States.

In a statement on Thursday, Tambuwal said he had taken note of the reports surrounding the operation and urged communities to remain peaceful as relevant authorities work to clarify the circumstances of the strike.

The former governor assured residents of Sokoto South that he is actively engaging with security authorities to obtain full details of the operation and to ensure that all necessary safeguards are observed.

He stressed that the protection of civilian lives remains paramount in all legitimate security efforts.

Tambuwal emphasised that counterterrorism operations are directed at criminal and terrorist elements who threaten national security, not at innocent civilians who are themselves victims of insecurity.

According to him, safeguarding the lives and wellbeing of citizens must remain central to any security intervention.

He commended the courage and professionalism of Nigerian military and security personnel, noting that they continue to work under extremely challenging conditions to confront terrorism and banditry, often in collaboration with international partners.

Tambuwal said their sacrifices and commitment to restoring peace and stability deserve the support and cooperation of all Nigerians.

The senator also called on community leaders, traditional institutions and residents to work closely with security agencies by sharing credible intelligence and resisting misinformation that could fuel fear or tension within communities.

He expressed confidence that through unity, vigilance and support for lawful security operations, Nigeria would overcome terrorism and achieve lasting peace, particularly in Sokoto State and the wider country.