Tambuwal, Ubandoma Resign From PDP

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a letter dated 11th March 2026 and addressed to his ward chairman in Tambuwal/Shinfiri Ward of Tambuwal Local Government Area, Sokoto State, Senator Tambuwal communicated his decision to leave the PDP with immediate effect.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives explained that his decision followed deep reflection and extensive consultations with political associates and supporters.

According to him, persistent internal crises, leadership disagreements, and growing divisions within the party had made it increasingly difficult for him to continue his membership.

He noted that the ongoing conflicts within the PDP have weakened the unity and direction that once defined the party.

Senator Tambuwal expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunity it provided him to serve Nigeria in various capacities, including as Speaker of the House of Representatives and as Governor of Sokoto State during his second term in office.

Following his resignation, Senator Tambuwal has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside his associates and supporters.

He stated that his decision was guided by his conviction that Nigeria requires a stronger political platform built on integrity, accountability, inclusiveness, and a clear commitment to national development.

Senator Tambuwal reaffirmed his commitment to the service of Nigeria and to the ideals of democracy, justice, and national unity.

Meanwhile,the Sokoto State PDP gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election, Mallam Saidu Umar Ubandoma, has announced his official departure from the PDP, effective March 10, 2026.

Ubandoma in a letter to the party further stated that “I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP effective immediately.

“This decision follows careful reflection on the lingering legal challenges and the existence of parallel leadership within the party at national level, which has unfortunately remained unresolved and continue to hinder unity, stability, and effective political engagement within the party structure.

“I remain sincerely grateful to the party for the confidence reposed in me through the opportunity to contest as its Gubernatorial Candidate in the 2023 General Election in Sokoto State.

“I deeply appreciate the support of the leadership, members, and supporters who stood with us throughout the journey.

“While I step aside from the formal membership of the party, I remain committed to the pursuit of good governance, democratic values, and the continued development of our dear state and nation.

ENDTambuwal,Ubandoma Resign from PDP, Joins ADC Ahead of 2027 Elections

Umar Abdullahi

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a letter dated 11th March 2026 and addressed to his ward chairman in Tambuwal/Shinfiri Ward of Tambuwal Local Government Area, Sokoto State, Senator Tambuwal communicated his decision to leave the PDP with immediate effect.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives explained that his decision followed deep reflection and extensive consultations with political associates and supporters.

According to him, persistent internal crises, leadership disagreements, and growing divisions within the party had made it increasingly difficult for him to continue his membership.

He noted that the ongoing conflicts within the PDP have weakened the unity and direction that once defined the party.

Senator Tambuwal expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunity it provided him to serve Nigeria in various capacities, including as Speaker of the House of Representatives and as Governor of Sokoto State during his second term in office.

Following his resignation, Senator Tambuwal has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside his associates and supporters.

He stated that his decision was guided by his conviction that Nigeria requires a stronger political platform built on integrity, accountability, inclusiveness, and a clear commitment to national development.

Senator Tambuwal reaffirmed his commitment to the service of Nigeria and to the ideals of democracy, justice, and national unity.

Meanwhile,the Sokoto State PDP gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election, Mallam Saidu Umar Ubandoma, has announced his official departure from the PDP, effective March 10, 2026.

Ubandoma in a letter to the party further stated that “I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP effective immediately.

“This decision follows careful reflection on the lingering legal challenges and the existence of parallel leadership within the party at national level, which has unfortunately remained unresolved and continue to hinder unity, stability, and effective political engagement within the party structure.

“I remain sincerely grateful to the party for the confidence reposed in me through the opportunity to contest as its Gubernatorial Candidate in the 2023 General Election in Sokoto State.

“I deeply appreciate the support of the leadership, members, and supporters who stood with us throughout the journey.

“While I step aside from the formal membership of the party, I remain committed to the pursuit of good governance, democratic values, and the continued development of our dear state and nation.