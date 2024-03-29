Tambuwal Tasks Nigerians On Nation Building, Distributes Food Items, Cash To 30,000 Households

Former Governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to believe in the country and themselves as patriotic citizens who can drive the needed change for the nation’s prosperity.

Tambuwal stated this on Friday in Sokoto at the flag-off of the distribution of food items for Ramadan and Sallah celebrations to 30, 000 households across the state.

He said those to be benefited with a special recognition would be accorded to PDP state, local government Excos, members and associations.

According to him, the items will go around and across the 244 wards in 23 local government areas of the state.

” We should embrace reality and rally support for the country to be great.” The country is exposed to multitudes of challenges which need to be addressed”.

He said Nigerians must reduce the dosage of partisanship for nation-building.

” Nigeria needs peace as a nation and this is the right time to collectively pray for the country.

” We are in the holy month of Ramadan. We should exhibit the spirit of tolerance, sacrifice, prayer and forgiveness. Is a beautiful moment in our national life” he pointed out.

According to Tambuwal “We must not leave any matter unattended especially the issue of insecurity.

” As a former governor who had experienced security challenges in the Eastern axis of my state, I seized the opportunity to talk with security chiefs recently.

” We need to collaborate in synergy as leaders to see to the establishment of long-lasting peace and security of our country. All hands must be on deck to ensure Sokoto state and Nigeria are secured.

However, Senator Tambuwal who noted that the recently inaugurated Sokoto State Community Guards initiative was on track, said the invitation was never extended to him.

“We want Sokoto to be free from the security challenges and whenever I am invited, I will surely honour that and will continue to render all the necessary support needed to make the state better”, he declared.

However, Tambuwal for the first time, reacted on the state 2023 governorship election saying that PDP won the polls stressing that the party was still strong and vibrant “everyone in Sokoto knows that”, while assuring of giving good representation in the Senate by serving his constituents and the state, especially with the current hardship.

“Be rest assured that your mandate is not to the wrong representation and know that the 2024 national budget will surely reflect in our drive for the state.

“I urge you to cooperate with security agencies for the peace and stability of the state and Nigeria which belongs to all of us.”

In his opening remarks, the state PDP chairman, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo said the gesture was aimed at relieving households of the current hardship in demonstration of the party’s spirit of empathy and kindness.

Goronyo who also expressed appreciation to party members for their resilience and support remarked that ” we now know that opposition APC lacked the spirit of empathy for the rising level of hardship occasioned by poverty, hunger and insecurity.