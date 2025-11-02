Tambuwal Supports 203 Young Women Entrepreneurs In Sokoto

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, has reaffirmed his commitment to empowering women and youth through sustainable entrepreneurship and inclusive economic development.

Speaking at the YHK Vibrant Fair, a trade exhibition organized by young women entrepreneurs at the K7 Mall in Sokoto Tambuwal praised the resilience, creativity, and business acumen of women in the state.

The fair featured 203 women-owned small businesses, showcasing locally produced goods including fashion items, food products, crafts, and beauty accessories.

The organizer, Yasmin Hassan Kangiwa, explained that most of the exhibitors were beneficiaries of the Sokoto State Government’s business grant program initiated during Tambuwal’s tenure as governor. The initiative, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, was aimed at cushioning economic hardship and supporting women-led enterprises.

Expressing their gratitude, several entrepreneurs credited Senator Tambuwal’s empowerment initiatives for helping them establish and grow their businesses.

In his remarks, the former Sokoto State governor commended the women for sustaining the legacy of economic empowerment and innovation.

“The empowerment initiative we started years ago is still yielding results. These women are proof that when you empower one woman, you empower an entire community,” Tambuwal said.

As part of his continued support, Senator Tambuwal announced a ₦100,000 grant for each of the 203 women entrepreneurs participating in the fair, urging them to remain focused and continue expanding their enterprises.

The event underscored Tambuwal’s long-standing commitment to promoting youth and women empowerment as vital pillars for inclusive economic growth in Sokoto State and across Nigeria.