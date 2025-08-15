The Senator representing Sokoto South in the 10th Senate, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has pledged to resist what he described as intimidation and blackmail, after securing bail from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Governor of Sokoto State was on Monday, August 11, interrogated by the anti-graft agency and held overnight over an alleged N189 billion fraud before being granted administrative bail.

Returning to Sokoto on Thursday to a rousing reception from thousands of supporters, Tambuwal addressed the crowd at his residence, vowing to press on with his push for “Equitable and democratic governance” in the state.

READ ALSO

The lawmaker said, “I cannot be intimidated or blackmailed. I believe I shall be vindicated, and victory shall be ours,

Meanwhile, the EFCC said the investigation into Tambuwal concerns the alleged diversion of N189bn during his time as Sokoto State governor.

However, the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) criticised the probe’s timing, calling it a politically motivated attempt to undermine opposition strength before the 2027 presidential election.

Sharing his experience with the EFCC, Tambuwal said he honoured the agency’s summons on August 6 but was refused release on self-recognition, despite his record as a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, two-term governor, and current senator.

“They insisted I must provide two top civil servants as sureties. My request was turned down. Despite being accompanied by three Senior Advocates of Nigeria, I was remanded in Cell N23,” he said.

Tambuwal’s unwavering position comes against the backdrop of escalating political tensions in Sokoto, where he has emerged as a unifying figure for opposition forces preparing for upcoming political confrontations.