Tambuwal Greets El-Rufai On His Birthday

Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal has congratulated former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on the occasion of his birthday.

He eulogized El-Rufai as a man whose name has become synonymous with courage, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

According to him, El-Rufai has over the years, demonstrated remarkable boldness in the pursuit of his beliefs and in the discharge of his responsibilities, regardless of the political headwinds.

“Whether in public office or in national discourse, you have never shied away from difficult decisions or unpopular truths. That courage, even when controversial, has remained one of your most defining attributes.

“Your tenure as Governor of Kaduna State was marked by tough choices and a willingness to confront long-standing challenges with a firm hand.

“History often remembers leaders not for the comfort they provided, but for the courage they displayed in times of complexity. In this regard, you have etched your name in the annals of Nigeria’s political evolution,” he wrote.

As the former governor celebrates another year, Tambuwal prayed that the Almighty grants hi. good health, wisdom, and renewed strength for the journey ahead.