Tambuwal Condemns Attack On Plateau Communities

A former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South senatorial district, Aminu Tambuwal, has condemned the recent spate of attacks in Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which has resulted in the loss of many lives and displacement of entire communities.

Condemning the attack in a statement issued on Wednesday via his official X account, Tambuwal described the attacks as cruel, unjustified, and intolerable, emphasizing that no society should condone such acts of brutality.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, he extended his condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected, assuring the people of Plateau of his solidarity during what he termed a painful and trying time.

Tambuwal also called on the Federal Government to urgently rise to its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding lives and property.

He stressed the need for immediate action from security agencies to halt the cycle of violence and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

“I strongly condemn the recent wave of horrific killings and destruction across communities in Plateau State.

“These senseless attacks are cruel, unjustified, and must never be tolerated.

“The Federal Government must live up to its primary responsibility. I urge the security agencies to act swiftly and decisively.

“The perpetrators must be brought to justice. We cannot allow Nigeria to continue on this dangerous path of violence and impunity.” he warned.

