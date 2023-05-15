Tambuwal Clears Girls’ School For Shagari Varsity.

The Sokoto State Government has approved that the structures of the proposed Girls Science Academy Sokoto should be used by the Shehu Shagari University of Education. Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this after he visited the Girls Academy School in the metropolis.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) in March 2022 recognized the upgrade of the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto to the University of Education Sokoto. However, the new university has no structures of its own, thus the takeover of the Girls Academy School to meet the requirements of the NUC and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

Both commissions forbid the two institutions to be located on the same ground. Tambuwal said: “Our visit was to see whether we can actually use this academy for the take-off of the Shehu Shagari University of Education, in view of the fact that both the NUC and NCCE rules and regulations, two tertiary institutions cannot coexist in one environment.

“The Shehu Shagari College of Education and Shehu Shagari University of Education are not supposed to coexist where presently the Shehu Shagari College of Education is. And, we know that Shehu Shagari College of Education is having a population of not less than 8,000 students.”