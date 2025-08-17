Tambuwal Celebrates Elder Brother On 65th Birthday

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has felicitated his elder brother, Hon. Abdullahi Waziri Tambuwal, on his 65th birthday.

In a congratulatory message via his official X handle on Sunday, Tambuwal said he visited his elder brother at his residence, alongside their elder sister, Hajiya Hafsatu Abubakar Zaki, to celebrate the milestone.

He described Hon. Abdullahi Waziri Tambuwal as a journalist and seasoned public servant whose contributions to national development span several decades.

Hon. Abdullahi Waziri Tambuwal was a member of the House of Representatives in 1992, former Editor-in-Chief of Hotline Newspaper, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sokoto State-owned Rima Radio, past Managing Director of The Path Newspaper, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Niger River Basin Authority in Minna, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Raw Materials Development Research Council.

Tambuwal concluded his goodwill message with a prayer: “May Almighty Allah (SWT) continue to grant him good health, long life, wisdom, and blessings in all his endeavours.”