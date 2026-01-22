Tambuwal: Any Candidate ADC Fields In 2027’ll Defeat Tinubu

Aminu Tambuwal is the senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District at the National Assembly and a former governor of Sokoto State. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on his political journey, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition and the 2027 general election, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

You’ve achieved so much in such a fairly short time – speaker of the House of Representatives, governor of Sokoto State and now a senator. What has kept you grounded through the ups and downs of Nigerian politics?

First and foremost, it is all the grace of God. But I also believe that growing up, I have this conviction in me that endeavours in politics and governance are about the people. It’s all about service; it’s not about self. And in that determination, I follow through.

It has not been rosy; it has not been easy right from 2003, when I started seeking for tickets to run for the House of Representatives seat of my federal constituency. I was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and I was the state legal adviser of the party. But through some calculations, I was reported to have failed the primary election. So my team negotiated and exited the PDP and joined the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

It was on the platform of ANPP that I came to the House of Representatives for the first time. So, that was the foundation. And in the House of Representatives, Speaker Aminu Bello Masari from day one identified me and saddled me with the responsibility of being deputy chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business. This is a committee that is at the heart of running the affairs of the parliament. And of course, as is the tradition, it is only someone that is trusted by the leadership that is given either chairmanship of that committee or deputy chairman. And then we started on that note.

Of course, in the course of events, there was some discomfort in the ANPP caucus and minority caucus. Things happened. My colleagues went against zoning and elected me as minority leader of the House of Representatives in 2005. So, it’s a continued back and forth. And then, of course, in 2007, we had our issues with the then governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa.

Again, he and his team denied me the ticket of their new political party – Democratic People’s Party (DPP). We re-aligned with Aliyu Wamako, who was still in ANPP. And then the political situation in the state degenerated into something that President Olussegun Obasanjo and his party looked at and took interest and invited Wamako and our team to join the PDP. So, in 2007, as it were, I was on the platform of PDP, ran for a second term and I won the election. I came back to the House of Representatives, where my colleagues now tasked me with the responsibility of becoming the deputy chief whip of the House.

During the turbulence of whether Patricia Etteh should go or remain, virtually all the principal officers were asked to go. But I remained, and then we continued, and I served the full term as deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives. In 2011, I ran again on the platform of PDP, came back to the House, and my colleagues again went against zoning and made me the speaker of the House.

Your political journey began in 2003 and that shaped the politician that you are today. Is that right?

No. I have been involved in politics right from the 1996 transition, when political parties were being formed and we were under the leadership of late Umaru Shinkafi in the Nigerian National Congress (NNC), and the party was not registered. We then had to go and join the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN).

If I may borrow the words of Bola Ige of blessed memory, DPN was one of the five leprous fingers. You know, we had DPN, UNCP and the rest of them. I joined DPN and I was the state legal advisor of the party. So, it wasn’t in 2003 that I joined politics but I started running for elective office in 2003.

Having been through all that; how do you feel about the Nigerian political terrain today because you’ve invested so much of your life and your energy into that political system?

As I did say during the colloquium, this is not where many of us expected Nigeria to be, especially many of us who are on the field of play in politics. And even the electorate and many of the leaders of this country did not expect Nigeria to be where it is.

And I can say this is largely due to the faulty processes that we have. In Nigeria, we always try to find a way to cut corners and change the system and then get ourselves where we want to be without following the due process.

You’ve been part of all arms of government, either directly or indirectly. Which level of leadership do you think has failed the people the most?

Let me be very honest with you; I believe that as at today, it is all the three arms of government. At certain times in the past, you may find the executive arm wobbling and the legislature coming in through checks and balances, through the constitutional framework to strengthen things and reposition the government. You find the judiciary also having some challenges and then somehow interventions come in.

But today, it is all the levels. When you talk about democracy, part of the policy decisions that have negatively impacted, I believe, is the electoral process.

And closely related to the issues of governance and what we find today, in the way and manner the current administration, whimsically removed fuel subsidy without any alternative, without any framework, without thinking it through, without consultation with other stakeholders and Nigerians on how best to go about it.

As at the time it was done, it was clear that Mr. President was only interested in removing it without having any plan on his sleeves. So, that’s another policy decision.

Let me take the opportunity of you mentioning elections to look forward to 2027, which is the next general election. From what you’ve seen inside the system, are elections still truly decided by voters in this country or by political power? It’s not completely decided by the electorate. I can say that without mincing words.

We know quite oftentimes that at collation level, at the polling unit, at the ward level, at the local government level, at the state level, or even at the national level, things happen that misrepresent what voters actually voted for.

You’ve benefited from elections and also you’ve challenged outcomes of elections. Where exactly is the system breaking down, is it at the electoral commission’s level, the courts or the politicians themselves?

It’s a combination of all the levels. Politicians, yes, because as I said in my earlier remarks, they try to find corners to cut. So, wherever there’s a loophole, politicians take advantage of that loophole.

And the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from day one, in terms of the day of the election, be it failure of either BVAS or failure of whatever technology, and then inability to transmit results, even to start the election on time, you find INEC officials being compromised.

Would you support full electronic transmission of election results even if it costs you or your party victory?

I wholeheartedly support any reform that will improve the electoral process of Nigeria, including electronic transmission of results. Even I’m going to contest an election in 2027 and I lose in that process, I don’t mind.

You’ve changed political platforms in the past and many Nigerians see defections as political opportunism. What makes your own decisions different?

Basically, as I said, in 2003, I believe the process was not fair to me. I left and joined the ANPP. I tested my popularity and I won. In 2007, our political leader, then-Governor Bafarawa said I was not popular enough to run. I potted to Wamako’s camp, we tested our popularity and we won. And then in 2007, I had no issues with the ticket and I remained in PDP.

In 2011, I had no issues with the ticket. I remained in PDP. In 2015, I was part of the process of the G5 governors who split from PDP to form the All Progressives Congress (APC). So, it was about my conviction, particularly, on issues around and about good governance.

In that regard, is party ideology still relevant in Nigeria and has it ever had any relevance or are parties now just vehicles for winning power?

For me, I have my doubt on parties being ideologically driven. I don’t believe so. Thus far, most of the parties have been used just as vehicles or conveyor belts. It’s not about ideology. If it’s about ideology, what was President Muhammadu Buhari doing in APC with some characters that we have in APC? I don’t want to mention names.

But if you look at President Buhari then, the one who was being perceived, the one who was being viewed, what was he doing with some characters in politics?

As of today, in APC and ADC, we still have what I may describe as political coats of many colours. I mean, people who ordinarily, about ideology, should not be strange bedfellows.

Talking about character, you once ran for president under the banner of the PDP, and it was reported that your main backer for the ticket was Nyesom Wike. Is that a fact?

He was my partner at the time. Let me say this possibly for the first time to the public: When I ran the primaries of 2019, I and Governor Nyesom Wike had no pact of him being my running mate because it has been said that he wanted to be my vice presidential candidate. He never requested that. I must be fair to him.

He never gave me that condition or what he must have. He identified me as someone young and someone who can do the job and I believe it was about my capacity not about coming to manipulate the government if and when we won.

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has said emphatically that in his assessment, if the ADC does not field Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in 2027, then the party will be stuck with what he called spent forces and wouldn’t stand a chance. What’s your reaction to that?

You are right by saying that I have been part of the coalition and there is a possibility of transitioning to ADC and consulting our stakeholders in Sokoto and other stakeholders across the country for us to conclude on that. However, I have said that I don’t join issues with Ayo Fayose. I have said so before and I still stand on what I’ve said.

If the ADC does not field Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in 2027, do you agree with those who say the party will be stuck with spent forces and wouldn’t stand a chance?

I don’t agree with that. I believe in the leadership of the ADC. From the very foundation and from what we’ve been discussing, we have agreed that we must have a very clear and transparent primary election and whoever emerges, all of us in the coalition will support that candidate whether Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi. I have been playing a major role in the coalition, so it would be too insensitive for me to come out right now and say I’m supporting this or that.

How clear-eyed are you about the risks that the issue of zoning poses to the ADC, with the main contenders for the 2027 presidential ticket coming from the North and the South?

This issue of zoning is something that is having a lot of faces and it depends on your standpoint, where you are looking at it. If you are looking at power shift from North to South, you calculate the years that the South has had presidency from 1999, when the zoning actually started to where we are today. If you are one of those who are saying that the North should have it, your argument would be that the South has been more in power.

I want us to have the best no matter wherever it is going to come from. From my trajectory, it’s clear that I’ve never been a product of zoning from being a minority leader to being a speaker of the House of Representatives.

So, I believe that Nigeria should have the best. If someone’s mother is gasping and in a critical condition, and you are rushing her to the hospital, are you going to ask for a physician from your tribe or are you going to ask for the best hand that can save your mother? That’s the situation of Nigeria today.

I am not afraid. By the grace of God, I believe that any candidate that the ADC comes up with in 2027 will defeat Bola Tinubu. We are managing our differences and we are having Nigeria and Nigeria’s interests at heart. The leadership of ADC under David Mack is having this country and its interests at heart.

Many Nigerians believe that the same political class keeps recycling itself. What do you say to them?

Yes, there is that factor that you cannot remove. I have always been urging people of good character, with capacity and content, to join politics. We must not leave it to those that are otherwise. Anybody that wants to come into the system is invited.

I believe in quality, I believe in content, I believe in character and capacity. I am playing that role of ensuring that we galvanize and bring out the best for Nigeria. My focus is on that and not anything personal.

You’ve tried to run for president; do you still have that ambition?

Ambition is ambition but what I am doing now is bringing people to work together. So, I don’t have any desire to compete for the presidency in 2027.