Tamazo Autonomous Community Is Peaceful – Council Chiefs

The People of Tamazo Autonomous Community of Koluama 1 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have once again declared their allegiance to the Paramount ruler of the community, His Highness Diepreye Amadein.

This is coming on the heels of a publication done recently in a national tabloid (not New Telegraph) against the community alleging that six oil communities were at risk of breaking law and order over a leadership tussle.

According to a statement signed by Chief Dimeari Charles Gabby, Chairman of the Council of Chiefs and Chief David Sintei, Secretary and made available to journalists on Thursday in Yenagoa, the community stated that Tamazo Autonomous Community are peace-loving people stating that they are solidly behind Diepreye Amadein.

The statement said that Diepreye Amadein was the authentic and government-recognized Paramount ruler of the Tamazo Community adding that there was an existing judgment to that effect maintaining that Solomon Ebifatei who was not originally in the picture was foisted on Koluama people partially by some individuals.

The statement read in part” There is nothing like discord or chieftaincy dispute among the good people of this peaceful community and its neighbours.

“We the good people of Tamazo Autonomous Community are peace-loving people and we are solidly behind his highness Diepreye Amadein.

“We have observed that one Solomon Ebifatei is the one behind this publication.

“The clan head is rotational between Koluama 1 and Koluama 2. When J. I Olotu the then clan head who was from Koluama 2 died, ten chiefs from Koluama 1 contested for the throne because the stool has rotated to Koluama 1. Solomon Ebifatei Edi who is from Koluama 2 was not even a chief as at then. How he manoeuvred his way into the throne still remains a mirage.

“Recently he had issues with Koluama people bothering on PIA and company matters. The matter was reported to the honourable commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs. The commissioner called him to resolve the matter but he bluntly ignored the commissioner’s call.

“It is disheartening to see that someone with questionable character is parading himself in the corridors of Bayelsa State traditional ruler’s council.

“We, therefore, urge His Excellency the executive governor of our great state and the general public to ignore the said purported publication and radio announcement in its entirety.

Reacting by phone, Solomon Ebifatei Edi disputed Amadein’s claim maintaining that there was a chieftaincy tussle in the community.

He said “There is a chieftaincy issue in the Tamazo community that has been in the court. I was arrested. Somebody has been the Amanaowei of Tamazo since 1992 and somebody who has never been a chief in the clan wants to become Amanaowei of Tamazo which is not possible. That is the problem we have.

“Diepreye is not a chief. Diepreye is not known to the clan as a chief so he cannot come and react. I don’t know Diepreye as a chief in the Koluama kingdom. “I’m the Ibenanaowei of Koluama kingdom so forget about that report that report. The matter is in court. If the governor wants to call us he will call us.

“We want that matter resolved by the governor. Somebody issued him a certificate at the back and that is what we want to correct. The certificate should be given to the right person.