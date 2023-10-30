TAM: Senators’ probe, ‘off the mic’ and backend gratification

In May this year, the immediate past National Assembly said Nigeria had spent more than N11.35 trillion ($25 billion) to fix the moribund refineries in the past 10 years. This is not the first time such pronouncement would be made by lawmakers, groups and individuals. Over the years, Nigerians have been painfully concerned over the funds every successive administration approves to be spent on turnaround maintenance for the four moribund refineries. The situation also applies to misappropriation of funds in government agencies that are never recovered. The initial zeal to probe culpable institutions and their management suddenly fizzle out the moment either cash exchanges hands or the investigation begins to boomerang against the committee members or the entire house. Everyone’s memory is still fresh with the $15 billion borrowed by the immediate past administration of President Mahammadu Buhari to fix the Port Harcourt Refinery, with a promise that it would be restored to its full capacity before the end of last year. However, more than a year after the promise, Nigeria still imports petroleum products with the hope that Dangote Refinery would fill the gap soon. Although President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised during his negotiation with organised labour that the refinery would be ready by December this year, close watchers still believe the promise will evaporate like the previous ones. A look at series of past probes of heavily funded and decayed infrastructure in the country is enough to ask the lawmakers the extent the current call to investigate the N11.35 trillion spent on maintaining the refineries years will go.

Juicy Committee

For the lawmakers, elected to represent and serve the country at all level, there has always been battles among them each time committees for oversight functions are being constituted. Nigerians have been taken aback on so many occasions as the current crop of lawmakers since 1999 argue over not being included in ‘juicy committees.’ Obviously, the juicy committees are the ones with oversight functions on major revenue generating agencies. Again, last week, The Senate set up an Ad-hoc Committee (a juicy one at that) to investigate all the contracts awarded for the rehabilitation of all the state-owned refineries during the years stated. It is on record that the frenzy always initiated by the lawmakers to probe decay in the system is no longer new. The issue is how it ends, and from experience, it has never ended in favour of Nigerians or the country as an entity. In this case, last week’s pronouncement was an appendage to that of the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Dr. ‘Lere Oyewumi, who had disclosed in September plans by the 10th National Assembly to probe abandoned Federal Government projects across the country. For the N11.35 trillion probe of refinery repairs, the Senate, as usual, has mandated the Committee to interrogate the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited NNPCL and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on the best approach to commercialise state-owned refineries. According to the report, the resolutions followed a motion by Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi) during plenary, who expressed concern that the non-functional refineries had continued to take large chunks of the country’s revenue in the last many years.

Drain pipe

Nigeria’s four refineries in Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt had become moribund for years despite the series of repairs executed under various Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) contracts that had gulped huge amounts. Karimi, in his motion, expressed concern that the state-owned refineries in Nigeria had been a serious drain pipe of public finance, depriving the citizens of the joy of being an oil-producing nation. He noted that between 2010 and to date, Nigeria is estimated to have spent N11.35 trillion, excluding other costs in other currencies, which include $592.976 million, €4.877 million and £3.455, 656 million, on the renovation of refineries, yet they are unproductive. He said despite the moribund state of the four refineries, their operating costs between 2010 and 2020 are estimated at N4.8 trillion. The refineries are estimated to make cumulative loss of N1.64 Trillion, within four years. He stated that if a thorough investigation of the past and current rehabilitation projects was not undertaken by the Senate, the circle of awarding unproductive turnaround maintenance contracts may not abate, thereby retaining the status quo where rehabilitation contracts have become conduit pipes for siphoning public funds.

Lawmakers’ views

In their various contributions, Senators said that the country could not continue to spend money on an unproductive venture and urged the relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for the state of the refineries are sanctioned. Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo), said that the Senate must ensure proper oversight functions to make sure that Nigerians enjoy value for their tax, saying, “The amount so far spent on the refineries can build brand new ones. Senators must take the issues with all seriousness it deserves.” Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa) said the high level of corruption while Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi) alleged that economic saboteurs deliberately frustrated the government’s effort to make the refineries to work so they continue to benefit from fuel importation. Idiat Adebule (SPC, Lagos) wondered why the nation keeps putting money into the rehabilitation of refineries annually when they remain non-functional. The Deputy President of the Senate said that if the refineries had been working, the country would not be experiencing the current economic hardship. “So, it is therefore very important that a thorough investigation should be done to make sure that everything that we need to know is brought open to us. Who are those who are sabotaging the efforts of government? “Anybody who has a hand, sabotaging the efforts of the government to bring these refineries into operation and those who have taken money that is meant to turn around these refineries must be brought to book. We must know them and decisive actions must be taken,” he said.

Bargaining chips

As concerned as all the Senators who reacted appear, it is on record that the chamber, as a body, had expressed similar positions in the past with the result only amounting to using such probes as a bargaing chip for gratification. Although Sections 88, 89, 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, grants investigative oversight powers to the National Assembly, rather than utilise it to strengthen the country, especially by growing the economy, the lawmakers have become more comfortable utilising it to enrich themselves.

There have been allegations by Ministries, Departments and Agencies accusing the lawmakers, especially oversight function committees, of seeking gratification either in form of cash or funding certain trips outside the country. Specifically, this was unearthed during the administration of Aruma Oteh as the Director General of Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). Her refusal to kowtow to the lawmakers’ request of funding one of their jamboree trips abroad led to them not approving operational funds for the Commission. Looking at the avalanche of probes in the past, the question that comes to mind is how much those investigations has changed the fortunes of the country.

Some past probes According to records, some of the probes in the past include the House of Representatives probe of Customs scam in January, 2009; Senate probe of Obasanjo and Yar’Adua on solid minerals special account in February, 2009, the March 2009 NASS probe of World Bank Aviation loans of 2006, Senate probe of Federal Government sales of houses in Lagos and Abuja 2009 and the House of Representatives probe of sale of Nigerian House in New York, February, 2010. Others are Senate probe of NIMASA and Shippers’ Council in 2008, Senate probe of Ajaokuta Steel Company concession in March, 2008, Senate probe of Transport Ministry, in May, 2008, House probe of NNPC fund in 2009, Senate probe of transport sector in September, 2008 and the House of Representatives probe of the Salami/ Katsina-Alu face-off in 2011. T

here were also the Senate probe of Establishment and Public ServicePension in 2012, Senate probe of the Bureau of Public Enterprise, BPE in 2012, House of Representatives probe of the Capital Market in 2012. Caught in the act There was also the 2012 Fuel Subsidy Probe, which led to the imprisonment of one of the most respected lawmakers then, Hon. Farouk Lawan, for demanding a bribe of $3 million from Chief Femi Otedola. Off the mic One of the most dramatic in all of this was the one involving the leadership of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which, coincidentally, led to the investigation of the current Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to explain his role in the mess while serving as the Minister of Niger Delta. The National Assembly panels probed the NDDC over alleged stealing of N81.5 billion with the then interim management admitting to spending N1.32 billion on themselves as ‘’COVID-19 palliative.’’ Akpabio’s responses during the probe suddenly opened a can of worms that smeared some members of the committee, leading to the now popular ‘off the mic,’ that has flatly put an end to the jamboree. Last line As the Senators promise to improve the country’s fortunes by making things work for the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians must begin to see changes and seriousness in any probe initiated with the culprits fully investigated, stolen funds recovered, prosecuted and sentenced accordingly