Tallen, Other Stakeholders Task FG, States To Empower More Women

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has called for more empowerment programmes for women to rejuvenate the economy of the country.

Tallen made the call at the inauguration of officials of the Progressive Empowerment Project for Nigerian Women (PEP4NW) a women’s organization of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, women have the capacity to turn the fortune of the country around and men and women must work together as a team.

“What women need is empowerment and whatever we do, we need the support of one another. Women have all it takes to turn things around in this country, what is lacking is the support we are not giving one another.

“The men cannot do it alone, the men need the support of the women and the women too need the support of the men. If we work together as a team, this country will be better off for it”, Tallen said.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the organisation, Mrs. Ene Ogidi urged the Federal Government to prioritize women’s empowerment.

Ogidi called for more political appointments for women, especially members of PEP4NW whom she said had contributed immensely to the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She pointed out that women were the backbone of the family, community, and economy, stressing that empowering women is empowering the nation.

“Progressive Empowerment Project for Nigerian Women is a group of APC women who are grassroots mobilizers and card-carrying members of APC

“A group whose structure cuts across the 36 States of the federation including the FCT and nearly in all the 774 Local Governments of Nigeria with numeric strength of over 23,000 women.

“Our mission is to ensure that all our members who worked for the success and victory of our dear party, the APC, during the 2023 general elections at all levels, benefit from the empowerment programs of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu- led administration.

“These APC women trooped out in their large numbers, -morning, afternoon, and night, under the rain, in the sun with so many sleeping on the roads during the campaigns, to ensure the party’s victory.

“We spent our hard-earned money, time, and other valued resources, to ensure victory for all APC candidates. So many of us lost our valuable belongings; worst still, some of us were involved in life-threatening incidents.

“Some lost their lives, others sustained varying degrees of injuries, which they are still nursing to date without any form of ratification from our party or even the candidates,” Ogidi said.

The Director-General of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups, Dr. Nasiru Ladan, said empowering women remained central to economic rejuvenation in the country, and

appealed to all Nigerians and the government to give women empowerment top priority.

National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mrs. Bridget Ikyado, who is also the Principal Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor, commended the women for being industrious and creative.

Mrs. Ikyado noted that “Women are peacemakers, women are nation builders, women are coordinators and we are here to demonstrate what women can do in service to the nation”.