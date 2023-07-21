Walker On The Verge Of Joining Bayern Munich

Kyle Walker is keen to talk with Bayern Munich about a potential move to the Bundesliga champions from Manchester City.
Talks are ongoing between the two clubs, who will face each other in pre-season next week, Bayern are likely to offer Walker a two-year contract with the option of a third.
Bayern have been confident in their pursuit of Walker for several weeks, but there is no agreement yet on a fee.
Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, and these are expected to be face-to-face discussions while both sets of officials are in Japan next week.
City are due to play Bayern on Wednesday as part of their Asia tour.
It is not yet known whether Walker will feature in that match.
It is thought Bayern are prepared to offer Walker a two-year contract with the option of a further third season while City are only talking about a one-year extension to Walker’s existing contract, which has a year left to run.