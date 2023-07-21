Walker On The Verge Of Joining Bayern Munich

Kyle Walker is keen to talk with Bayern Munich about a potential move to the Bundesliga champions from Manchester City.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs, who will face each other in pre-season next week, Bayern are likely to offer Walker a two-year contract with the option of a third.

Bayern have been confident in their pursuit of Walker for several weeks, but there is no agreement yet on a fee.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, and these are expected to be face-to-face discussions while both sets of officials are in Japan next week.

City are due to play Bayern on Wednesday as part of their Asia tour.

READ ALSO;

It is not yet known whether Walker will feature in that match.

It is thought Bayern are prepared to offer Walker a two-year contract with the option of a further third season while City are only talking about a one-year extension to Walker’s existing contract, which has a year left to run.