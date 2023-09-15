Taliban Welcome First Chinese Envoy Since Takeover

China has become the first country to name an ambassador to Afghanistan since the Taliban regained power in 2021.

The Taliban said that Zhao Xing’s appointment is a sign for other nations to establish ties with its government.

According to analysts, it is part of China’s moves to to cement its influence in the region, reports the BBC.

Taliban leaders received Zhao at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul on Wednesday in a lavish ceremony.

According to reports, the officials present included acting Prime Minister, Mohammad Hassan Akhund, and acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.