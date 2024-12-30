Taliban Leader Bans Windows Overlooking Women’s Areas

Share

The Taliban’s supreme leader has issued an order banning the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas used by Afghan women, saying that existing ones should be blocked.

According to a statement released late Saturday by the Taliban government spokesman, new buildings should not have windows through which it is possible to see “the courtyard, kitchen, neighbour’s well and other places usually used by women”.

“Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts,” according to the decree posted by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on social media platform X.

Municipal authorities and other relevant departments would have to monitor construction sites to ensure it is not possible to see into neighbours’ homes, reports the AFP.

In the event that such windows exist, owners would be encouraged to build a wall or obstruct the view “to avoid nuisances caused to neighbours”, the decree states.

