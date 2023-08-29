Taliban bars Afghan women from overseas study

“After the Taliban shut universities for women, my only hope was to get a scholarship which would help me study abroad,” said 20-year-old Afghan student Natkai. Natkai’s name has been changed for her own safety.

The Taliban have cracked down hard on women who oppose them. Then she was granted a scholarship to study at the University of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Emirati billionaire businessman, Sheikh Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor.

On Wednesday, July 23, Natkai said goodbye to her family and set off for the airport. But her hopes were soon dashed.

“When the Taliban officials saw our tickets and student visas, they said girls are not allowed to leave Afghanistan on student visas,” she said, her voice breaking.