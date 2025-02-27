TALI Unveiling Champions Inclusive Policies For PWDs

Share

The unveiling of The Ability Life Initiative (TALI) marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey toward embracing disability rights and advancing inclusive policies.

The event held at Transcorp Hilton saw high-profile dignitaries, government officials, industry leaders, and advocates come together to celebrate the vision and track record of TALI, a movement dedicated to empowering persons with disabilities (PWDs) and fostering an inclusive society.

The high-profile event brought together government officials, industry leaders, and human rights advocates, reinforcing a collective commitment to advancing disability rights and fostering an inclusive society.

In a goodwill message, the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, emphasised the need for robust collaboration and policy enforcement. He praised TALI’s founders for their visionary efforts and pledged his administration’s support in expanding disability inclusion programs in Kwara State.

The Governor, in his speech, stated, “The work being done by the co-founders of TALI is not only commendable, it is transformative. Our state is poised to support and expand these programs so that every person with a disability in Kwara can access opportunities that enable them to lead dignified, productive lives.”

Similarly, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Chinyere Ekomaru, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to disability advocacy. He encouraged the Uzodimma sisters to continue championing an inclusive society, recognising their unwavering dedication to this cause.

The TALI Inclusion Unveiling, themed around the enforcement of laws and policies to safeguard PWDs, was a clarion call for integrating disability rights into the very fabric of national values. Central to this vision was the recognition that enforcing and even strengthening existing legal frameworks not only protect PWDs but also empower them as indispensable contributors to society.

A key highlight of the event was an opening address by Co-founder Ms. Prada Uzodimma, whose dynamic presence and advocacy have earned her a place among the foremost champions of inclusion—drawing parallels with global icons like Oprah Winfrey. Ms. Uzodimma emphasized that true empowerment for PWDs comes not from charity but from providing equal opportunities through robust policy enforcement and societal commitment.

Adding to the momentum, the Honorable Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Barr. Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha proposed a bold review of the current employment threshold for PWDs in Nigeria.

Under Section 29 of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, public organisations are mandated to employ at least five per cent of their workforce as PWDs.

The Minister argued that raising this threshold would not only challenge stakeholders to go beyond minimal compliance but would also catalyze a broader cultural shift toward genuine inclusion in the workplace.

“This is more than a policy review—it is a call to integrate the rights of persons with disabilities into our national values,” the Minister remarked. “By setting a higher bar, we are demanding that every sector recognizes the immense potential and contributions of PWDs, ensuring that they are not only protected by law but are active participants in our nation’s growth.”

The unveiling of TALI and these forward-thinking proposals have been hailed as a moment of progress and impact. A special address by Mr. Hilary Ogbonna, a human rights expert, provided historical and legislative context on Nigeria’s ratification of international disability protocols and the 2018 Disability Rights Act. The speech stressed the need for states to enforce disability laws and the economic benefits of inclusion in the workforce.

Advocates and policymakers alike have underscored that robust enforcement of disability rights laws is critical to dismantling long-standing barriers and ensuring that PWDs receive the respect, opportunities, and protections they deserve.

Oprah Uzodimma Ohaeri, Co-founder of TALI, in her closing remarks, expressed gratitude to guests and attendees, reiterating the organisation’s unwavering commitment to creating a more equitable society for all.

In celebrating the founders of TALI—champions whose vision and relentless advocacy have propelled this initiative—attendees were reminded that transformative change is rooted in both policy reform and the cultivation of inclusive societal values.

As global conversations increasingly focus on human rights and social justice, Nigeria’s strides in this arena are set to inspire change both at home and abroad.

With this groundbreaking initiative, TALI has cemented its place as a leading force in disability advocacy, ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight for equal rights and opportunities in Nigeria.

