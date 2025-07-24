Tales Of Brutality Against Detainees At Tiger Base Police, Owerri (1)

After the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in 2020, Nigerians believed such human rights violations perpetrated by police personnel was substantially reduced. However, shocking stories of human rights abuses and police brutality started emanating from the Anti-kidnapping Unit, otherwise known as Tiger Base Police in Owerri, Imo State Police Command. The incidents sound unbelievable. JULIANA FRANCIS, who went to different states in the South East region, interviewed petrified victims of Tiger Base Police, tells their horrific stories

A cloud of fear hangs over the people of Imo State in the Southeast region of Nigeria. This fear has enveloped them for years and is most pronounced among suspects, who had been ‘guests’ at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command, popularly known as Tiger Base Police, Owerri.

The suspects who survived Tiger Base Police, while narrating in chilling details, their experiences, all said that it was akin to walking through the valley of the shadow of death, however, a staggering number of former detainees refused share their experiences due to fear of being rearrested or targeted.

The core mandate of the Anti-kidnapping Unit in Imo State Police Command is to investigate crimes that have to do with kidnapping, but the personnel currently are not playing by the rules guiding the Unit. Investigation shows that policemen who are supposed to be protectors have become persecutors.

Many detainees died in detention

Chinonso, a pretty young lady, is one of the courageous people, who haltingly shared her story. It was because of her beauty that the intrepid human rights lawyer, Ms. Majorie Ezihe, who got her out of Tiger Base Police after three months in detention, fretted that the girl might have been sexually violated.

Ezihe planned to send her for therapy at the time of her release. Chinonso, like other former detainees, said that sharing their experiences was like dragging them back into the traumatic nightmare they are struggling to forget.

The 25-year-old lady was arrested after she lost her phone in 2024. The phone was stolen from where it was being charged. She was already planning to buy a new one when policemen from Tiger Base swooped on her.

She recounted: “I remembered telling my brother that I would have to block the SIM, but I abandoned the idea. I was in the compound when the police came to arrest me. They asked me why I didn’t report to the Police that my phone was stolen.

“They said my stolen phone and SIM had to do with a murder case. I was detained for three months. My brother repeatedly tried to bail me out, but the Police told him that they wouldn’t release me until I confessed. I didn’t know what they wanted me to confess to.

“I was locked up for three months in a room without ventilation. The heat was too much and as a result, most of us in detention had rashes all over our bodies.” Chinonso said that for the three months she was locked up, she was not allowed to write a statement.

A suspect writing a statement is supposed to be a standard initial procedure after arrest. Her mother, a distraught widow, wrote a petition to a human rights organisation, which stepped into the case. After that, the case positively turned around for Chinonso.

She would later write her statement, charged to court, and then granted bail. However, her horrible experiences at Tiger Base Police still haunt her.

She recollected: “There were cells for men and women, but these cells are so small. We sat on a bare floor and the heat was unbearable. “There were women I met in the cell and even though I spent three months there, I still left them there. I was lucky, I was not beaten. But a certain woman was beaten mercilessly.

She was arrested because the police couldn’t find her son. “She and other women were beaten with planks, and at some points, some of them started accepting the allegations heaped on them.

My Investigating Police Officer (IPO) is Chidi Igwe. “While I was in detention, there was a time some sex workers were arrested at hotels. Sometimes these prostitutes will be up to 40 in a cell. These ladies would start fainting because the cell is cramped.

“Many people died in those detention facilities; some people had become so weak that they couldn’t even walk. Every day Police will carry out a male corpse.

These policemen do not pity anyone, and I do not know where they take the corpses.” Several actions and inactions of the Police personnel at Tiger Base contravened the extant law of Nigeria and international community.

According to investigations by this reporter, many suspects, who went through Tiger Base Police were subjected to torture, extrajudicial killings, being held incommunicado, and heavily extorted.

The only dramatic personae that benefits from this ongoing theatre of horror at Tiger Police are the personnel, who continued to laugh all the way to the bank.

People who pass through Tiger Base are threatened with rearrest if they dare to share their experiences with the media, and some are even made to write letters of undertaking to that effect. Others are made to speak in ideos incriminating themselves.

Elemuwa brought out dead

Reverend Onyekwere Elemuwa is among the hundreds of Nigerians, if not thousands, seeking answers to what happened to their loved ones when they were taken into custody by Tiger Base Police operatives.

Onyekwere’s 34-year-old nephew, Ekenedilichukwu Francis Elemuwa, was hale and healthy when he was arrested, but he would later be brought out in a body bag.

Elemuwa’s family members are yet to know what has become of his corpse. Police said his relative refused to release it. Indeed, Elemuwa, who was into Estate Management, had plans to marry his awaiting fiancée and had concluded plans to travel out of Nigeria before his untimely death.

He was said to have been arrested along with his friend, called Ikemba. Onyekwere said: “On 28th of August 2023, at about 8pm, Ekene went out with his friend, Ikemba.

He wanted to collect his phone, which he gave to someone to charge for him. In the process, policemen in their vehicle blocked and took both men away. Both young men shouted, asking to know their offence, but the police did not respond. “They were taken to Tiger Base.

The following day, Ekene told them to contact his people, but these police people refused. They also did not contact Ikemba’s people.”

Onyekwere is not happy that the Police have not given them answers to many questions, one of which is what or who killed Ekene and what was the charge levelled against him by the Police. He said: “This is a boy who had never experienced police arrest or detention before. He was a good boy.

He was arrested either on the 8th or 9th of August, he was there till August 30th and 2nd of September. He died on the 4th. Ekene’s brother was further told by other detainees that when Ekene suddenly slumped, other detainees started shouting that someone had slumped, it was then that the police came.

“The police said they were taking him to hospital when he died, but his cellmates insisted that it was his corpse that the police carried out of the cell. The question now is how did we know about this issue? The police seized his phone and did not allow him to contact his family.

They did not arraign him in court and the worst part is that he did not have a case file. We still do not know his offence, or why he was arrested and detained.”

Onyekwere said that they would not have known of Ekene’s arrest, detention, and death, if not for a former suspect, who contacted Ekene’s elder brother after he regained his freedom.

According to him, “It was when someone mentioned Ikemba, Ekene’s friend, who is still alive and in detention there, that the police accepted that Ekene was brought there.

They referred his brothers to one Inspector Moses, who for no reason started threatening them, and told them not to disturb him.

“This Inspector Moses is Ekene’s IPO. He was asked about the case file and the offence that the boy committed, but Inspector Moses did not give any answer. He did not give us a clue as to where Ekene’s corpse is.”

Onyekwere said that they had to get a lawyer involved, who petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. The IGP then instructed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, to find out what happened to Ekene.

Onyekwere recounted: “It was at that point that Inspector Moses told my brothers to meet one SP Oladimeji, who is in charge of the Tiger Base Police. “The Oladimeji explained that truly Ekene was arrested, along with another boy.

He said that Ekene became sick in detention, and they took him to the hospital, it was so serious and then he died in the hospital.

“The question I asked was, did he die inside the police cell, or did he die inside the police vehicle, or did he die in the hospital why doctors were treating him? The Police did not give me answers to these three questions.”

Police ordered me to write false statement

Another shocking incident is what happened to Mr Offor with his electrician. The Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in charge of Offor’s case, identified as Promise, would later say that Offor and the electrician were arrested because they drove close to the Imo State Governor’s convoy.

The Police claimed that the Special Adviser to the Governor, suspecting that they might be kidnappers, ordered the Police to arrest them. They were arrested and marched to the AntiKidnapping Unit at Tiger Base.

Offor was released following the intervention of a human rights activist, but he had already been through hell and back. Family members were angry that after 72 hours of detaining Offor, he was not investigated and was not released.

Before he was granted bail, the IPO demanded N500,000 for bail, but after haggling, N40,000 was paid. Offor recounting his ordeal in Tiger Base Police, said that his education made him know that his fundamental rights were infringed upon.

He explained that on November 14, 2022, he invited an electrician to come over and help him fix his residential electrical issues. The electrician demanded payment in cash because he needed it for food and transportation.

Offor had no cash. Offor said: “I had no other option than to drive out at about 10:35 pm to the nearest ATM to withdraw cash to pay him.”

Most of the ATM galleries were not dispensing, thus Offor continued his search, and it was in the process he noticed some vehicles in convoy.

Offor said: “No sooner than we got to the UBA, parked at the front of the bank and came out of our vehicle to approach the ATM, we noticed that all the fleet of the said vehicular convoy stopped ahead of us.

We noticed a considerable number of Mobile Policemen, armed with AK47 rifles approached, rounded us up and started barking at us, asking who we were.”

Offor recalled that he and the electrician were immediately ordered to open all the doors of the vehicle and booth. He introduced himself and explained his quest for an ATM gallery. Just when Offor thought the policemen were done with them, they arrested them.

When he asked the nature of their offence, Mum’s the word. He said that at a point, he thought they had fallen into the clutches of kidnappers disguised as police officers.

They soon drove to Tiger Police, opposite the Imo State Government House. He said that when they drove in, they were petrified as some armed policemen pointed guns at them and wanted to shoot.

Offor said: “My heartbeat was terrible as the whole incident had been too much for me. Inside, we saw a crowd of people, some with grievous wounds and injuries, bandages and so on, some lying down, some standing and some squatting.

“Many of the injuries on their various bodies were either bullet wounds, machete cuts or dagger piercings.

There was a stench from both the passages that led into a more deadly Solitary Confinements of small compartments where human beings were kept for various categories of timelines, ranging in days, weeks, some several months with such quantum of numbers, ranging between 30 to 40 suspects per patch as such does not even qualify to be regarded as rooms.

“Many of the suspects, however, were suffering from not only various degrees of grievous and harmful wounds, but also from many kinds of poor hygiene diseased related ailments such as Chicken poxes and skin diseases.

Many of those who had different major injuries were not taken proper care of. “Their bodies were half rotting even though they were still breathing.

Many of them complained to me that they had never been given access to their families as their phones were seized on the day of their arrest. “Many were seriously malnourished. Some were dying daily, and corpses were being carted away to unknown places.

The electrician and I were kept in solitary confinement for two nights, without access to our family members, friends, or relatives, just like what some of the detainees narrated to me.’’

The following day after their arrest, Offor and his electrician were called out for their statements to be recorded. His initial IPO was one Austine, who later transferred his case to IPO Promise.

Offor described Promise as, “cruel, and abusive, given to threatening suspects, assaulting, and inflicting injuries.” He said that his trouble with Promise began after he refused to cooperate with him to doctor his confessional statement.

Offor said that his statement was at the concluding part when Austin handed him to IPO Promise, who started interrogating him about his car. IPO Promise then went and searched Offor’s car, irrespective of the fact the car had been searched earlier.

“IPO Promise accused me of all forms of crimes, ranging from drug addict, kidnapper, to assassin. When he could not find anything incriminating in my car, he began to point at my registration number, alleging that I covered it, which I refused.

He went ahead to damage my transparent plate number cover which had been there for several months without harassment by any Law enforcement agents on the road,” said Offor.

He said of Officer Promise: “At various intervals right from the time I was handed over to him, he assaulted me by beating and slapping me. I begged him to allow me to conclude my statement.

After that, I handed it to him and he compelled me to read to his hearing all that I had written. “He rejected my statement, brought a new statement paper, and ordered me to write an entirely new statement, which he must dictate to me.

I was not only shocked by this development but also faced a series of life, and physical threats from Promise for objecting. “His threats and anger continued to heighten and his colleague, who was standing behind me, corked his gun, threatening to shoot me.

At one point, another officer came with a machete, threatening to cut my back if I did not comply and write whatever Promise asked me to write.

“Promise then dictated; thus, “That I and my gang of kidnappers and assassins had been trailing the convoy of the Honourable Special Assistant to the Governor on Security and Special Duties, Honourable Chinasa Nwaneri, with the bid to kidnap and assassinate him.

“When I heard the heinous charge and the names he mentioned, I was shocked. I maintained that I had already made a completed honest statement and that there was no need for either an excess or multiplicity of statements.

“He slapped me, and hit my forehead, ranting that I had condemned his Statement Sheet. He later said that he wanted to help me, but that I was rather stubborn.” Offor said that Promise then brought out their phones from his pocket and demanded passwords.

He accessed Offor’s phone and dived deep into his privacies. It was while Offor’s phone was being browsed, and he was sitting somewhere, waiting for Officer Promise to be done, that he noticed a middle-aged woman with two children.

The woman later introduced herself as Mrs Ebere. They chatted. Ebere would later turn out to be a Good Samaritan for Offor. She collected Offor’s brother’s phone number and alerted him of Offor’s current location. Offor stated: “We spent a total of three days in their ‘Custody of Death’ without food or water.

My sister brought food on the second and last day; I couldn’t eat it, so I gave it to the electrician and other detainees. I had no appetite. I could not stand the stench of the environment.

After my release, I was shocked to find out that the policemen were using my vehicle for their chase and arrest operations.”

Female detainee loses pregnancy

A former detainee at Force Headquarters, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, who wished to be simply identified as Mrs Blessing, said that she was arrested under a trump-up charge of her and her husband being members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

She was moved to Abuja, where she met other women in detention, who were also charged with being IPOB members or lovers of IPOB members.

The women soon started swapping stories of their arrest and sojourn in detention facilities. Blessing recounted: “I didn’t pass through Tiger Base Police, but I was detained in Abuja with other women who passed through there.

All these women were arrested under the guise that they were Biafra women or because of their husbands’ alleged Biafra activities.

“When they started sharing their experiences of Tiger Base Police, I was horrified. Tiger Base is a horror base. One of our cellmates is called Melody. She was arrested and tagged as the girlfriend of an IPOB member. She was arrested with her father, who was in his 60s.

“Melody’s father was shot to death inside Tiger Base, while Melody lost her four-month pregnancy after the police stomped on her stomach during torture. She started bleeding and her pregnancy was aborted.

Another case is about one Pastor Chinedu, who was arrested at Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He was arrested in lieu of his nephew, who was on the run.

“Pastor Chinedu started conducting morning devotion and prayer sessions with the detainees. He became well known.

One night, the a policeman came to call him, and immediately other detainees started weeping because they knew they would never see him again and that was what happened. We heard his children have dropped out of school.”

We paid N250,000 for bail

When this reporter met and spoke with Reverend Victor, he appeared to still be reeling in shock. He could not understand why he was arrested for being the ‘good person’ in a scandalous incident.

He did not only just express shock, but anger and disappointment with the Tiger Base Police’s unprofessionalism. He said that he was tagged a hardened criminal because he tried to seek justice for a girl-child who was sexually molested by her grandfather.

The Reverend explained that his uncle raped his granddaughter, and the girl would later cry out. He recalled: “I am the Chairman of our family, and my wife is the Chair lady of the extended family.

It was during a fact-finding mission that we shockingly discovered that the abuse of the granddaughter by my uncle started in Lagos State. “My uncle was caught and arrested in Lagos, but he bribed his way out and quickly relocated to the village.

It’s because he is an old man that the girl was sent to stay with him, and he continued with the violation. “The girl, who is now 18 years old, could not take it anymore, and cried out.

We heard her cries, and along with the elders of our family, we called and questioned him. He got angry and picked a quarrel. “He said my wife and I collaborated and asked the girl to lay false allegations against him. He went to court and sued us for defamation.

He said we will pay him N50 million for damages. The elders told him that the accusing finger was pointing at him, that he should state the truth.”

On October 27, 2024, around 1:5am, some policemen surrounded the reverend’s house and was forcefully taken away to Tiger Base Police. Victor said sadly: “A policeman there asked why his colleagues would go to our house at that hour to arrest us, that they only arrest criminals at that hour.

The way Tiger Base Police personnel carry out operations is not good. It gives the Nigeria Police a bad name. They are simply heartless and don’t care about humanity.

During the short time we spent there, we saw people with gunshot wounds on their legs. “Some of those policemen, after breaking a suspect’s leg, would start treating him.

Again, they are supposed to investigate a matter before arrest, but they will arrest someone without investigating anything. “The government should investigate that place and it should be dismantled.

Sometimes, a church will be in session, these Tiger Base Policemen will storm the place, destroy the altar, and then whisk people away. I paid N250, 000 for our bail.”

Tenant, landlady disagreement

Opara is another person dragged to Tiger Base, not because of a criminal matter, but because he had an altercation with his landlady. The landlady is the owner of, not just his shop, but also his apartment.

He said that his shop rent expired in July and he was supposed to renew in August, while the house rent would expire in December. He was served a quit notice on both properties in March to vacate in June.

His lawyer wrote to the landlady, asking that Opara be allowed to exhaust his running rent, but rather than comply, he was sued. The matter went to court, and in that process, his landlady disconnected his electricity.

He and the landlady had a standoff over the disconnection. He would later be arrested and taken to Tiger Base. He said that he was shocked witless by his IPO, identified as Esther, hostility towards him.

His words: “The IPO assigned to my case is called Esther. When she came and called my name, I stepped forward and she screamed at me, ‘Thunder will fire you.

You will die here. You’re a criminal. Your landlady said you should pack out, you don’t want to, do you know how much they sell cement.’ “I pleaded with her to allow me to explain my side of the incident, but she refused to listen, rather she continued to tell me that I would die in prison.

She drafted my statement. When my wife, her brother and my lawyer came to start processing my bail, I was asked to pay N700, 000 for bail, but after many negotiations, it was reduced to N200, 000.

I was arrested on the 24th and they collected my phone. I was released on the 30th. “I was asked to sign an undertaking that I would vacate on or before the 30th of December while my rent was still running.

The police officers said if I failed to vacate, they would re-arrest me. I wrote the undertaking in the presence of my lawyer. “I pointed out to them that it was a civil case, but the police officer said that even if it was, I should have vacated the apartment after a quit notice was issued.

They asked me if the building belonged to me and if I knew how much a plot of land is sold.” This report was supported by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre as part of its interventions in South East insecurity and its impact on human rights, civic space and development.