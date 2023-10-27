Talented Music Producer, Singer, Dunnie, Shares New Ep Anomaly

Afro Fusion artist and producer, Dunnie enthralls audiences with her fourth project, ‘Anomaly’. The eight-track compilation is a musical voyage that showcases Dunnie’s creative brilliance while recounting her journey in the Nigerian music industry.

With ‘Anomaly’, Dunnie adds a striking jewel to her discography, featuring freshly minted melodies such as ‘Aljahna,’ ‘Obsessed,’ ‘Jalo,’ ‘Tempting,’ and ‘Stamina.’ Dunnie draws inspiration from her life experiences and distinct perspectives, defying societal norms as a leading figure in a largely male-dominated space.

‘Anomaly’ is a personal testament to her refusal to fit within conventional boundaries. “I’ve never considered myself to be normal. The songs on this project will let you into different sides of me – the emotional and sensitive side, the strong Amazonian side, the spiritual and conscious side, and the n o n c h a l a n t side,” Dunnie shares.

“I hope this project entertains, but most importantly, I hope it inspires!” Each track on Anomaly of- fers a glimpse into various dimensions of Dunnie’s personality. ‘Jalo’ explores the idea of fighting for love and nurturing meaningful connections through partnership.

In ‘Aljahna,’ Dunnie delves into the pursuit of inner peace amidst life’s distractions while ‘Stamina’ is a re-soußnding anthem of resilience, encapsulates Dunnie’s unwavering determination to conquer challenges as an independent female artist in Nigeria’s music industry.

‘Anomaly’ remains an intimate portrayal of Dunnie’s artistic growth, embodiment of her unyielding spirit, and an invitation for listeners to embark on a voyage of self-discovery and empowerment.