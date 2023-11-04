Talent Promotion: Imo Govt Commends Alumni For Nurturing Scheme Among Students

The Imo State government has commended the 2023 STAR Awards, a flagship initiative by Alumni, the class of 81, Government Secondary School, Owerri, Imo State, for its talent nurturing scheme among students. Prof. Johncliff Chike Nwadike, Commissioner of Education, made the commendation at the just-ended 2023 STAR Awards, which ernment Secondary School Owerri premises.

The Commissioner, who was represented by Mrs. Augustine Azubuike, lauded the class of 81, Government Secondary School, Owerri, Imo State for organising the 2023 STAR Awards. Azubuike, while applauding the alumni said: “Your passion for fostering shared prosperity in your alma mater is exemplary and commendable.’

She applauded the class 81 for sustaining its commitment to hold the STAR Awards, annually over three years. Azubuike noted that the annual STAR Awards have successfully promoted a conducive environment for learning and skills development through collaborative curriculum development with the government and other stakeholders.

“We have received loads of positive feedback from parents and teachers alike at the Ministry about the impact of your intervention; we hope you will continue to sustain the legacy you hope to bequeath.” While announcing the project’s successes, Emeka Mba, Chairman of the STAR project committee, provided vital information about the career mentorship boot camp.

“The initiative aims to empower students with fundamental leadership values and digital skills, to nurture a new generation of innovative disruptors in technological advancement.