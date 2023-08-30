Talent Hunt: Gov’s wife organises parenting seminar

Lagos First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, under her pet project, Lagos Boy Child Initiative has organised the first ever kind of talent hunt competition for the boys with the aim of identifying their hidden talents, nurturing and showcasing them to the world.

The all male competition which greatly aligns with the several pillars of THEMES Plus Agenda of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration took place on Friday and had participants within the age range of nine to 16 years carefully selected from Badagry Division of Lagos State.

The keenly contested competition was done in two categories: Creative and Visual Arts and Science and Technology under which we have Robotics and Mechatronics.

The panel of judges was selected from professionals, who assessed the boys without showing fear or favour.

The areas of focus were chosen because boys are believed to be naturally energetic and these areas are appropriate means of expressing themselves.

The winners of the talent hunt competition will be announced at the forthcoming 2nd Edition of the Parenting Boy Child Initiative.

The Parenting Seminar of the Boy Child Initiative with the theme: “Parenting and Leadership: Bedrock in raising Responsible Boys” will be held on August29.

The seminar will focus on sensitising parents on impacting values and positive influences in boys.