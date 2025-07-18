Talent Firm, Mastercard Foundation Train 2.4m Nigerian Youths

The African Talent Company (TATC), through Jobberman Nigeria, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, under the Young Africa Works Strategy, has successfully trained over 2.4 million young Nigerians and facilitated more than 600,000 job placements, advancing inclusive, dignified work opportunities across the country.

This strategic partnership has applied a data-driven, community-based model and low-bandwidth digital solutions to ensure broad accessibility, especially for underserved youth aged 18 to 35.

Recently in Nigeria, Jobberman convened the Technology and Employment Inclusion in Marginalised Contexts (TEIMC) Roundtable in Abuja, shifting the focus to some of the continent’s most vulnerable youth: women in disadvantaged communities, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The event brought together leaders from across government, civil society, tech platforms, and the private sector to tackle the structural and digital barriers these groups face in accessing employment opportunities.

“Technology can and must be a force for inclusion, not division,” said Hilda Kabushenga, CEO of The African Talent Company. “As the world of work evolves, we must ensure that no one is left behind.

These conversations are about equity, access, and opportunity.” The Roundtable also marked the launch of a groundbreaking report:

“Technology and Employment Inclusion in Marginalised Contexts”, which revealed that while 72 per cent of employers in Nigeria make no effort toward inclusive hiring, digital tools and remote work are beginning to create new entry points for underserved populations.

Notably, 55 per cent of PWDs and 44 per cent of displaced women surveyed had secured some form of work, mainly through self-employment in creative media and agriculture sectors.

“Inclusion is not a side conversation, it is the main agenda,” said Rosy Fynn, Country Director, Mastercard Foundation Nigeria. “We must design systems where marginalised groups are not just considered, but centred.”