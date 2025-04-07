Talent Discovered In NDSF To Be Adequately Nurtured, Consultant Assures

Share

Itiako Ikpokpo, the CEO of Dunamis Icon Limited, the Project Consultant to the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival, has said there will be adequate monitoring of the athletes discovered from the festival to prepare them for the country.

According to Ikpokpo, who is also a member of the Main Organising Committee of the NDSF, there is a need for the zone to take back its position in the sporting sector as it was in the past.

He explained that he decided to design the plans for the festival to ensure that the zone builds a new generation of athletes for Nigeria.

“The Niger Delta has added value in the last 60 years and so what was wrong,” he said. “I was looking for a platform that will build the new generation of athletes that we have lost both in Verstappen football and other sports.

Look the other time the Super Eagles had nine Niger Deltans in the team and nothing was wrong with it but today we are not seeing all that.

“And so we believe that to get our preeminence back in sports in Nigeria there’s a need for us to go back to the foundation, treat athletes well, go to the private sector, see how we can get funds and then see how we can yearly and beyond churn out new stars.

“We are hoping that our athletes who do well here can go to the Commonwealth Games next year either to watch or participate and it gives them a lot of exposure and so twice a year we want to camp them in places like Calabar, in the Niger Delta where they will do well, once in a while send stipends to them to go for competitions, I think that helps them and builds their confidence so that’s the foundation and that’s how we got to where we are today myself and my team.”

