Talent Capacity Key To Sustainable Devt – Otti

Harnessing citizens talent capacity has been identified as the sure foundation for sustainable economic and technological development.

The Governor of Abia State and visitor to the State Polytechnic, Aba, Dr Alex Otti, during the first Abia State Polytechnic Distinguished Guest Lecture and conferment of fellow Award, held at the polytechnic auditorium, challenged polytechnics and other tertiary institutions to identify, develop and harness talent capacity for sustainable development.

Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, the governor maintained that growing talent capacity enables individuals, organizations, and nations to innovate, adapt and thrive in an ever changing world.

He commended the Rector and the governing board of the polytechnic for the numerous undeniable transformation that were ongoing at the institution as well as their dedication to the rebuilding agenda of the present administration.

In his keynote address, the Rector, Dr Christopher Okoro Kalu, said the distinguished lecture series, the first since the inception of the polytechnic, was significant adding that the institution had reclaimed its rightful place as a major center of academics and research within the short period he had been the Rector.

Dr. Kalu lauded the Governor and visitor to the institution for being the biggest inspiration for the actualization of the first Distinguished Lecture of the Polytechnic and thanked him for spearheading the total overhauling of the fortunes of the institution.

In his lecture titled, ‘Growing Talent Capacity: The Key To Sustainable Development,’ the distinguished guest lecturer, Chief Obinna Anaba, identified quality education, skill development, among others, as veritable tools of growing talent capacity for sustainable development.

Prof. Barth Nnaji, the founder and CEO of Geometric Power, Aba and Chief Obinna Anaba, the guest lecturer, were conferred with the Distinguished Fellow Award of the Polytechnic.

