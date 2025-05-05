Tale Of Seyi Tinubu, NANS, And Isa Abubakar

Share

Seyi Tinubu is a young Nigerian who has earned a reputation for his commitment to helping others and empowering the youth. Those who know him will agree that he is a quiet and reserved person, often going out of his way to uplift others while avoiding unnecessary publicity and attention.

Despite being the son of the president, Seyi doesn’t fit the stereotype of someone who might use their position for personal gains.

In fact, it is quite the opposite. His focus has always been on meaningful contributions to Nigeria, especially the youth.

Through his work, he has provided scholarships, mentorship, and resources to countless Nigerians, and even recently he donated the sum of 500 million Naira to victims of the Maiduguri flood which ravaged 70 percent of the city and displaced millions of residents.

It’s quite laughable to see some of the things flying around online. The allegations pushed by Comrade Isa Atiku Abubakar, a factional NANS President who never contested for any elective position are not only false but completely out of touch with the character of the person he’s accusing.

They don’t make sense by any standard, and quite frankly, it’s disappointing to watch such desperate attempts at dragging someone who has done nothing but support young people.

Leadership has changed hands at the National Association of Nigerian Students. The election was conclusive. The process was public. Elected officials were sworn in, and the event drew the presence of governors, ministers, and respected personalities.

Nineteen new executives, led by Comrade Olushola Oladoja of the University of Jos, now carry the responsibility of representing millions of Nigerian students across the country.

Shortly after the elections, Isah Atiku posted pictures of his bruised body online and claimed he was attacked. Then he took it further by accusing Seyi Tinubu of plotting to assassinate him.

Two days later, he changed the story again, this time saying he was kidnapped, offered a bribe, and beaten when he refused. Seyi Tinubu responded by making it clear he does not know Isah Atiku and has never met him.

What we are seeing looks like a badly planned attempt to tarnish someone’s name. Anyone who knows Seyi understands that he avoids drama. Unfortunately, people sometimes mistake kindness for weakness and try to exploit it for personal gain.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has long been a voice for students in Nigeria, advocating for their rights and working to improve their educational and social conditions.

With the election of new executives, NANS now has a role to play in shaping the future of Nigerian students. However, the leadership process has faced challenges, and it is necessary to address any attempts to undermine it with false claims.

After elections, it is common for those who didn’t win to form their groups and challenge the results. This has become a familiar pattern.

But we must ask, could this be another attempt to create chaos or push personal agendas? Are some people willing to take this route just to gain power or influence?

Is this what happens when parties form their groups to exploit the system for personal gain?

This issue must be addressed immediately. If we allow these distractions to continue, how can we focus on what truly matters, the future, and the well-being of Nigerian students? The youth are both the present and future of Nigeria.

Despite facing false accusations, Seyi Tinubu was not involved in any violence during the NANS inauguration. The event was peaceful with no disturbances.

Let’s stay focused on the best interests of Nigerian students. Isah Atiku must stop spreading these fabricated lies.

Seyi Tinubu has made his position known. He is not involved, and he will not be dragged into a matter that does not concern him. Truthfully, the public can see through the performance.

It is time to focus on what matters. The baton has passed. Let the new leaders serve.

…Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi is an award-winning investigative journalist, policy analyst, and good governance advocate. He writes from Abuja…

