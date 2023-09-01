Taking Unicef’s Advice On Children’s Wellbeing Seriously

T he crying need for Nigeria’s policy makers and those who implement them to step up their game, with regards to food and nutrition security across the country is reflected by the series of warnings given by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) over the recent years. This, the agency warned, is leading to irreversible developmental harm.

For instance, back in September, 2021, UNICEF raised a warning signal that no fewer than 17 million Nigerians, mostly children, were undernourished placing the nation on the ignoble status as the highest-burden of malnutrition in Africa and second highest in the world! Breaking it down, the UN agency stated that one out of every three children could be described as stunted and one of every 10 children were considered as wasted here in Nigeria as at two years back.

It traced the issue to the fact that young children’s diets show no improvement in the last decade and could get worse. While appraising the report, Rushnan Murtaza, UNICEF Nigeria’s Deputy Representative, explained that poor nutritional intake in the first two years of life can harm children’s rapidly growing bodies and brains, impacting their futures. Something drastic has to be done to reverse this terrifying trend.

Fast forwarding the delicate issue to January 2023 and the same UNICEF warned again that nearly 25 million Nigerians are at risk of facing hunger between June and August 2023, described as the lean season. And the admonition stated that the situation will remain so, or even worse if urgent action is not taken. That report came out of the October 2022 Cadre Harmonisé, a government led and UN-supported food and nutrition analysis carried out twice a year.

Furthermore, UNICEF issued another warning in December 2022 that without urgent action, an estimated 14.7 under-five million children will suffer from moderate and severe acute nutrition. And it specifically stated that over 700,000 children in north- east Nigeria will need treatment for acute wasting in 2023.

In the words of Mr. Matthias Schmale, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of the UN Country Team (UNCT): “The food security and nutrition situation across Nigeria is deeply concerning. I have visited nutrition stabilisation centres filled with children who are fighting to stay alive. We must act now to ensure they and others get the life-saving support they need. “Our focus and concern over the wellbeing of the children is because they are the most vulnerable to food insecurity.

Available statistics indicate that approximately 6 of the 17 million food-insecure Nigerians are children under 5 living in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states. There is a serious risk of mortality among children attributed to acute malnutrition. In the BAY states alone, the number of children suffering from acute malnutrition is expected to increase from 1.74 million in 2022 to 2 million in 2023.”

Unfortunately, the food and insecurity situation has been worsened by the recent rash fuel subsidy removal under the Tinubu- led administration without palliatives. Not left out of the factors that keep worsening the extreme poverty situation in the country include the high cost of governance-from the local government to through the states to the bloated federal centre. This is characterised by the huge pay packages of politicians in power who still hold on to the jugular vein of the already bleeding national economy but refuse to let go.

According to UNICEF, other factors frustrating any immediate recovery from the hunger in the land include conflicts, climate change, inflation and rising food prices. These have been fingered as the key drivers of this alarming trend. In a similar vein, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) stated that widespread flooding in the 2022 rainy season damaged more than 676,000 hectares of farmlands, which diminished harvests and increased the risk of food insecurity for families across the country.

For sustainable solutions to the persisting challenges of food/nutrition insecurity as they affect the vulnerable children, Nigeria should strengthen its partnerships with notable donor agencies. President Bola Tinubu should take warnings by international agencies more seriously, unlike the Muhammadu Buhari-led government that was always wishing them away with a wave of the hand.

There is the urgent need for symbiotic relationships amongst related ministries such as that of health, agriculture, education as well as science and technology. Security is also important. Such partnership should begin with having a credible database with unimpeachable facts and figures on the most affected children to work with. Still on partnerships, it is good to note that the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has been supporting the government to restore livelihoods in the northeast and northwest regions.

This includes livestock production, crop production, homestead micro gardening, value chain development and aquaculture. Such laudable initiatives should be sustained. And to make the availability and vulnerability of nutritious food more impactful the paradigm of governance should be drastically devolved and diffused from the bloated centre down to the local governments. With that in place, more lives of the vulnerable children will be saved from harrowing hunger and preventable death.