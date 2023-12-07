Taking Revolutionary Steps in Nigeria’s Telecoms Industry

Since its liberalisation about 22 years ago, Nigeria’s telecom ecosystem has witnessed various revolutions that position it among the top in Africa. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

Since it was established in 2003, Globacom, an indigenous digital and telecommunications services company, has been in the forefront in turning the industry around, making telecom products and services more affordable for Nigerian subscribers. With its presence about two decades ago, the mobile phone and telecom ecosystem has gone through various stages of development as the company introduced different rates and products, contributing its quota to the development of the industry.

Evolution

The development of telecommunications in Nigeria actually began in 1886 when a cable connection was established between Lagos and the colonial office in London. It started then because of the need of the colonial government to connect with other colonial administrations in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and England. By 1893 colonial offices in Lagos, Jeb- ba, and Ilorin were provided with telephone services. Gradually a national telecommunication network was emerging. It was in 1923 that the first commercial telephone service between the towns of Itu and Calabar was established.

Between 1946 and 1952, a three-channel line carrier system was commissioned between Lagos and Ibadan and was extended to Oshogbo, Kaduna, Kano, Benin, and Enugu; this connected the colonial office in London with Lagos likewise the commercial centres in the country with local authority offices. After the independence of 1960, there was a need for the expansion of the network to meet the needs of the fledging commercial and industrial growth of the young nation. This led to the establishment of Nigeria External Telecommunications (NET) Limited, which was responsible for the external telecommunication services.

Mobile phones

Nigerians had the first feel of mobile telephony in 2001. Interestingly, the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) is in its 22nd year in Nigeria. According to GSMA, as of 2019, smartphones remained the primary access to the Internet despite the influx of other mobile and smart devices. In another report, approximately 23 percent of the population in sub-Saharan Africa use the mobile Internet regularly. And by 2025, almost half of the population will have subscribed to a mobile service.

Cost

Although the introduction of mobile phones engendered the possibilities for connectivity without borders at that time, it was a luxury — phone and the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card likewise — only the rich could afford. The prices were as high as ₦100,000 ($970) and N50,000 ($485), respectively.

Crashing cost

With its introduction of per- second billing, Glo was the first telecoms company to make telecoms services more affordable for Nigerians while also crashing the price of phone gadgets. The company in a statement to celebrate its 20th anniversary stated: “Glo has been at the forefront of revolutionary changes in the telecommunication sector in Nigeria. It crashed the cost of acquiring SIM cards in the country from about N25,000 to just about N200.”

It further noted that prominent among the innovations Glo pioneered in Nigeria were Blackberry, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Magic Plus, Glo Direct, Glo Fonepals, Africhat, Glo Mobile Internet, GloFleetmanager, M-Banking, and Glo Mobile Office. “Glo was also the first to launch 2.5G, 3G, and 4G LTE networks. It also single-handedly built an international submarine cable, Glo 1 to connect West Africa directly to the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. It also connects 12 nations in the West African sub-region, including some of them that are landlocked.

“Glo1 is credited with crashing the cost of internet services and is today the preferred cable system by global OTT providers. It connects thousands of kilometres of national fibre to all parts of Nigeria. “As we celebrate our achievements these past twenty years, we wish to acknowledge that Glo- bacom’s huge success is a result of the support of millions of Nigerians. We wish to thank them for their love and patronage and for the unprecedented confidence they have consistently shown in the company.”

Success story

Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom, Mrs. Bella Disu, while paying tribute to Glo subscribers, partners, stakeholders, and all those who have been with the company every step of the way for their support since inception, said: “Your contributions have been essential to Globacom’s success story over the past two decades, and our story would be incomplete without you. “This event is special for many reasons, one being that Globacom celebrated its 20th anniversary this past August. We’re incredibly proud of this feat, which symbolises two decades of our commitment to excellent service delivery, quality, innovation, and outstanding communication strategies.”

Commending the Marketing Communications team for the creatives, she added that “the creative genius steering us and whipping up most of these ideas is none other than the great guru himself, our Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., I’m not sure he would have wanted me to share that, but after 20 years of his creative direction, I think it’s fair to let the cat out of the bag. “We are excited about the next 20 years of serving our customers by pre-empting and fulfilling their needs in ways that help them achieve their ambitions. We count on you all to be by our side as we write tomorrow’s success stories.”

Powering ambition

With the new strategic direction of powering the ambition of Nigerians as was showcased in the new commercials for the company’s new communication direction, Globacom said that every new business innovation, product, and service the company deploys brings its customers one step closer to their goals, “‘Powering Ambition’ is much more than just a proposition. Noting that it is a promise, it has seen Globacom partnering with its customers in delivering cutting-edge digital transformation of their businesses and innovative ideas.

To achieve this, they amplify the voice and entrepreneurial spirit of that business start-up via Glo SME in A Box. Admitting that “Nigeria’s Unlimited Potential is forged in the Ambition of the Nigerian Spirit,” the telco giant noted that it is only right that Nigeria’s one and only Unlimited Network is at the heart and forefront of Powering the Ambition of “our great nation. Your ambition is Nigeria’s greatest resource, and we’re here to power it so that it catapults us all from the realm of ideas into the plane of reality.”

Expansion plan

Meanwhile, the company said it was planning to expand its national footprints with additional 2,000 sites per year and expand its fibre connectivity in the country by 5,000km. Speaking on the telco’s next plans, the Chief Technology Officer, Remi Makinde, said the company had commenced the upgrade of its LTE sites with additional spectrum resources nationwide geared towards ensuring it always provides premium voice and high-speed data user experience.

He said: “Our national optic fiber and IP/MPLS backbone and metro network is also currently being expanded with an additional 5,000Km from the current span of 14,000Km. “Further Capacity Expansion of our Glo 1 submarine optical fiber infrastructure from Lagos- London is ongoing to accommodate our massive data growth for our direct interconnectivity with the likes of Google, YouTube, and Facebook, and other ISPs and corporate bodies across all sectors of the economy.”

20th anniversary

Globacom Limited, commonly known as Glo, a Nigerian multinational telecommunications company, was established on August 29, 2003, to deliver excellent telecom service to Nigerians. “Two decades later, the tele- communications giant has become a symbol of that commitment to excellent service delivery, quality, innovation, and outstanding communication strategies,” the Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom, Mrs. Bella Disu, said. According to her, “this remarkable journey and the heights we’ve reached are all thanks to the visionary leadership and tenacity of our founder and Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr.”

An Evening with Glo

Walking the talk of pampering its costumers, business associates, and stakeholders, including captains of industry, the telecommunications giant recently hosted them to a dinner at Eko Hotels & Suite, Victoria Island, Lagos, tagged ‘An Evening with Glo.’

Last line

At the event, the company’s new communication direction, “Powering Your Ambition”, was formally unveiled, the campaign, which showcased the preparedness and capability of Globacom to support businesses and individuals with the right tools and services to enable them to set ambitious personal and business targets and realise them to the full.