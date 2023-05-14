Taking Power From The Authorities Of The Land

“ Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.” Luke 10:19 Don’t be trapped with a chicken mentality.

Learn how to exercise your dominion. Jesus has given you the authority, but you must take it and exercise it. Salvation includes more than just the guarantee of going to heaven. Physical protection for you and your family is a covenant right.

Peace, safety and covering from calamity, disaster or harm of any kind belongs to you. Psalm 2:8 says, “Ask of Me, and I will give You The nations for Your inheritance, And the ends of the earth for Your possession.”

How to take power from the authorities of the land?

1. Discover and act without mercy that the whole earth belongs to God and not them. Ps.24:1-2 “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein. For he hath founded it upon the seas, and established it upon the floods.”

Wherever you find yourself, exercise your dominion. Let the land know that you are in for business. Do not appeal to them, they will not surrender at will. Take possession of the land you find yourself as a tenant or landlord with your “war declarations”.

2. Take the measurements of the land and fence it with the barbed wire of the Holy Ghost in the spirit. To declare that your territory or environment is “Holy Ghost Zone” is not too much for you with action. You see some houses with the inscription of “Military Zone” be careful? Some houses also have inscriptions saying “Beware of dogs”. Mark your territory with the word of God.

3. Regularly release pillars of fire to surround your territory, because those coming to attract, steal and kill are workers of darkness but if the light of the Lord surrounds your territory, it will expose them.

4. Finally, cut yourself from any unholy association with people in your territory. If you want to be like them, they will enter into your life. There must be a limit in your interaction with them.

They don’t understand your own language, but the day you behave like them, they will take you as one of them. Ps.137:1-4 “By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down, yea, we wept, when we remembered Zion.

We hanged our harps upon the willows in the midst thereof. For there they that carried us away captive required of us a song; and they that wasted us required of us mirth, saying, Sing us one of the songs of Zion.

How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land?” You are not the same family, stop copying them for your destruction.You are from the father of light. They are from the father of darkness. They have their work in the dark.

Potent prayer points

1. I occupy my position by Redemption, territorial power over my movement, stop your activity.

2. I receive dominion mentality, I dominate my domain.

3. Let the earth yield her increase for me without delay because the earth is of the Lord.

4. Every night activities over my life from the kingdom of darkness, I command you to surrender in Jesus name.

5. Every evil foundation in my territory expired now in Jesus name. This week is your week of Answer in Jesus name. (Amen).