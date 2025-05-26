Taking Nimet’s Warnings Seriously, Before The Floods

Share

With the early prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) in its 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) as made back in February that the states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Anambra, and sections of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi will witness early onset of rainfall, it has become necessary to take proactive measures.

That is more so necessary just before the environmental situation escalates to flood disaster, along with other dire consequences. It should be noted that NiMet also revealed that eight northern states, including Plateau, Kaduna, Niger and Benue are to experience delayed rainfall this year.

Yet, that does not mean that such states should lower their guards. What is of great significance is for Nigerians to be well enlightened by the relevant authorities, including the mass media on the implications of the warnings, the roles they have to play, especially by taking preventive measures.

The aim of course, is to save precious lives and valuable property. For instance, from 1969 to 2022, flood disasters in Nigeria resulted in approximately 21,000 deaths. In 2012, 363 people were killed, and over 2,100,000 people were displaced.

A worst case scenario played out a decade later in 2022, as over 603 people were killed, and over 1.4 million people were displaced. In fact, the 2022 floods were described as the worst in West Africa in over a decade by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NEMA).

It was mainly due to the release of excess water from Lagdo Dam in neighbouring Cameroon’s northern region. Generally Nigeria records flooding every year often as a result of non-implementation of environmental guidelines and inadequate infrastructure. So, we should form the habit of regularly checking on NiMet’s official website and social media for updates on rainfall forecasts and flood alerts. It has become mandatory to take precautions.

These include clearing of blocked drainage systems, identifying safe evacuation routes, and storing essential supplies in advance of the floods. In a similar vein, we need to heed the warnings provided by the relevant agencies. If for instance, a flood alert is issued for your area, follow instructions from NiMet and NEMA, including evacuation if necessary. Furthermore, people should get actively engaged in related community sanitation exercises.

And to make it broad based, it is important to highlight the statutory functions of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) for the public to key into its life-saving functions.

The agency is, indeed, responsible for issuing timely and accurate rainfall forecasts and flood warnings in Nigeria, including specific areas like Lagos and other coastal states. NiMet’s warnings are crucial for allowing communities to prepare for and be ready to mitigate the impacts of flooding.

Amongst the functions is the impact-based forecasts that can help communities take anticipatory actions before extreme weather events, including flooding. NiMet also monitors rainfall patterns, river levels, and other factors to predict potential flood risks.

It uses different alert levels to communicate the severity and likelihood of floods, allowing communities to adjust their preparedness according to the predictions. With regards to dissemination and communication, NiMet issues warnings through its official website and social media channels. For more practical impact there is collaboration with other agencies.

NiMet works with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to disseminate alerts and coordinate response efforts. On public awareness: It conducts public awareness campaigns to educate communities about flood risks and the importance of heeding warnings. Over the years, NiMet has highlighted the factors contributing to flooding in Lagos State.

These include urbanisation and infrastructural challenges. Notably, rapid urbanisation, poor urban planning, and inadequate drainage systems contribute to flood risks in the city. Not left out is the freaky climate change which is expected to exacerbate flooding in coastal areas, through rising sea levels and more intense rainfall events.

As efforts are being made to drastically reduce the disastrous effects of climate change, it is important to glean from the statement made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), when he presented the 2025 SCP in Abuja.

On the importance of the SCP, the minister explained that timely climate predictions will enable farmers to optimise farming schedules thereby improving the nation’s food system security; disaster managers to prepare for emergencies and minimise risks; and health authorities to anticipate disease outbreaks linked to weather and climate variations.

He added that the prediction serves as an early warning tool to stakeholders, governments at all levels, and the general public for timely preparedness against potential hazards associated with surplus or deficit rains, floods, and high or low temperatures, as well as dry spells in parts of the country, among others.

All said, what is of great significance as pointed out by the Director General of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike is that the SCP requires actions from stakeholders for its effectiveness.

It is therefore up to the overnment to play its part in providing strong and stable infrastructure while sustaining public enlightenment on the need for proper sanitation of the environment.

That is to protect it from all forms of degradation that could lead to flood disaster. The time to act is now, before the onslaught of the flushing floods.

