Taking Nigerian Fashion to Global Space, My Dream, Passion –Olubukola Asafa

At a time when Made-in-Nigeria fashion pieces are thriving, Olubukola Abosede Asafa, creative designer and CEO of Oba Couture, a luxury brand, is one of the many who has chosen to put Nigeria’s name on the world map. She is doing that through the brand’s keen interest in handmade leather bags, footwears, belts, wallets, other leather goods and ready to wear clothing line. Asafa, who was once a media executive but followed her passion in fashion, says in this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE that it was time Nigeria took the industry seriously by looking inwards

Your social media platform stated clearly- shoes, bags, clothes-all made in Nigeria. Considering that there was a time it was hard to convince people to buy made in Nigeria goods, how confident are you that we have reached the stage where Nigerian goods are accepted?

I am confident that we have reached the stage where made in Nigeria goods are accepted because Nigeria can now boast of producing higher quality products than our counterparts abroad.

We use genuine leather products which lasts longer and are more sustainable and we also use a lot of traditional methods to produce our fabrics such as batik (adire) and tie and dye. This gives them more originality as no two fabrics look exactly alike. We are able to achieve this level of exclusivity and high quality because we do not produce in bulk but in smaller quantities.

What is the story behind your becoming a fashion designer?

From childhood, I have always had a flair for fashion. I believe my dad saw this in me from a very early age and so, he used to buy me toy sewing machines, sewing kits, fashion books as gifts while growing up. After my university degree, I decided to follow my dreams even while I had a full time job.

I was selling linen tops on the side but the moment I made the decision to change the narrative about how made in Nigeria leather goods were perceived globally, that, for me, was the beginning of my journey as a fashion designer.

Your profile said your journey began in 2005?

Yes, my journey began in 2005, whilst work- ing in a media company. After completing my MBA degree, I decided to follow my passion in fashion fully and build a business instead of going back to a regular job. This time, I started selling imported ready-made shoes and bags. After a while, I knew there was more I could do. I love fashion and also love working with my hands a lot.

So, when I felt God leading me in the direction of shoe making and bag making, I knew it was time to start. After doing some research, I discovered Nigeria could boast of having some of the best quality leather products in the world but the people who made leather shoes and bags in Nigeria at that time never acknowledged that they were made in Nigeria. Instead, they claimed to be ‘Made in Italy’ because at that time, made in Nigeria shoes and bags had a bad reputation of being of very substandard.

I knew it was time to make a difference. I was determined that it was time to bring made in Nigeria leather goods back. In 2019, I won a contract by the La- gos State Government to produce over 3,000 leather bags for the COWLSO (The Committee of Wives of Lagos State) 2019 Conference. This went a long way to show that I am doing something great.

My biggest passion and dream is to take made in Nigeria to the global scene, where it can compete with international brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Prada and the likes.

We have seen designers that left bank jobs to follow their passion. What career did you give up to face fashion fully?

During and after my NYSC, I worked with the media as a Producer, a Presenter, and an Editor and then as an Assistant Manager, Brand Development at a Brand management consultant firm. After completing my MBA, I started my business immediately and never returned to paid employement. Every career path I have taken has been a significant journey for me as they have proven to be very useful to my entrepreneurial journey.

Did your love for making clothes start from making clothes for dolls like many other designers?

I would say my love for clothes came to me naturally and so, I naturally gravitated to making all kinds of clothes for my dolls and also drawing out designs that I would make.

When you discovered that fashion is what you would love to do, what was the first step you took?

The first step I took was start. I didn’t know how to sew. I didn’t know anything about business at the time I started selling linen tops. I just started and the first thing I did was to buy linen fabric from the market. Secondly, I got a tailor to sew it and then, I sold the products. My brother and my husband, who was my fiancé at that time, were my first and only customers at the time.

You work with a lot of colours in your pieces. Why the love for bright colours?

I love bright vibrant colours because it speaks of the wonders of God’s creation. God created this beautiful world and its beauty is enhanced by colours. I also love colours because they bring life to a place or thing; they bring love, peace, joy, excitement, fun, excellence, and laughter which are all encapsulated in what the brand is about.

When putting a piece together, what inspires you the most?

Looking very good. I love to look very good whenever I carry a bag or wear a pair of sandal, shoes, or clothing. The end goal is to look good and so, what inspires me most when I am putting a piece together is how the wearer will look when they wear the piece of clothing, and what would make them feel and look very good wearing it.

What is your biggest challenge making these beautiful fashion pieces?

My biggest challenge is inadequate skill and labour. We don’t have enough trained artisans for the job and because we put a lot of effort into maintaining high quality standards, we must constantly emphasize the need for attention to detail and excellence.

Till date, it is said that most textile materials even as little as threads are imported. What are your thoughts and does this pose any serious challenge?

The cost of production in Nigeria is very high and so, cheap exports from China undermine our local textile industries. These high operating costs and a lack of basic infrastructure are a serious setback to the Nigerian textile industry.

We need to take major steps as a nation to curb smuggling of substandard textile and sewing materials into the country. Else, we will never be able to sufficiently grow our own industry.

It has been said severally that fashion has great potentials to boost the Nigerian economy. Tell us how true this is?

According to research, the fashion and textile industry is the second largest sector in Africa with a value of over $32billion and Nigeria accounts to about 15 per cent of it, and the potential is even greater than that.

The fashion industry in Nigeria plays an important role in boosting the nation’s economy as many middle class Nigerians spend a majority of their income on fashion items.

Did you study anything close to fashion to sharpen your craft?

In 2011, I applied for YOUWIN (Youth Enterprise with Innovation in Nigeria) programme and in 2012, won a grant worth over N8million from the Federal Government of Nigeria as a start-up. With some of the funds I received from the grant, I enrolled for a shoemaking course in Florence, Italy, where I was tutored by one of the best shoemakers in Florence.

I was also opportune to take a bag making course in London, UK. That is the course that is fashion related I have taken. I am Olubukola Abosede Asafa. I come from Kogi State, Nigeria. I have a Bsc. Public Administration from the University of Abuja, Nigeria and an MBA from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

I am the Creative Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Oba Couture Ltd, a luxury fashion brand based in Lagos, Nigeria. Oba means King in Yoruba and its also a short form of my name.