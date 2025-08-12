Taking FG’s Warning On Heavy Rains, Floods Seriously

On Tuesday August 5, 2025 the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment, forecasted heavy rainfall over a five-day period, from August 5 to August 9 that may lead to flooding across 19 states and 76 locations. The Federal Government agency therefore, called on stakeholders and residents to take urgent precautionary measures.

With the warning coming sequel to the devastating floods that recently struck Ogun, Gombe, Lagos, Plateau, Anambra and Delta states it has become imperative for proactive measures to be taken to forestall further calamities.

The states and locations predicted as vulnerable to the heavy rains and floods include: AkwaIbom (Edor, Eket, Ikom, Oron, Upenekang); Bauchi (Tafawa Balewa, Azare, Jama’are, Kari, Misau, Jama’a); Ebonyi (Abakaliki, Echara, Ezilo); Cross-River (Ogoja Edor, Obubra); Nasarawa (Keana, Keffi, Wamba); Benue (Agaku, Buruku, Gboko, Igumale, Ito, Katsina-Ala, Ugba, Vande-Ikya); Kaduna (Jaji, Kafancha, Birnin-Gwari, Zaria) and Katsina (Bindawa, Bakori, Daura, Funtua).

Others listed are: Kebbi (Bagudo, Birnin-Kebbi, Bunza, Gwandu, Jega, Kalgo, Kamba, Kangiwa, Shanga, Ribah, Sakaba, Saminaka, Yelwa, Gauri-Banza); Kano (Bebeji, Gezawa, Gwarzo, Kano, Karaye, Tundun-wada, Wudil, Kunchi); Niger (Kontagora, Rijau, Ringim); Plateau (Mangu); Taraba (Donga, Takum); Jigawa (Diginsa, Gumel, Dutse, Gwaram, Hadejia, Miga); Yobe (Machina, Potiskum); Zamfara (Anka); Sokoto (Sokoto, Wamakko); Borno (Biu) and Gombe (Bajoga). It would be recalled that on September 10, 2024 the Alau Dam collapsed, causing flooding in Borno State, killing at least 150 people, displacing 419,000 others.

So far the deadliest flooding this year occurred in May, which reportedly killed at least 200 people with thousands displaced in Mokwa, Niger State. While Mokwa has so far been the most severely affected area, other parts of Nigeria have also experienced flooding, including Rivers, where the torrential rains triggered floods and landslides that buried homes and swept people away in Okrika, killing at least 25 people.

Millions of people’s lives were also put at risk. Recently, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved the release of intervention funds to support nationwide flood mitigation and response efforts. It approved the disbursements of N3 billion each to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory; N1.5 billion to the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning; N1.5 billion to the Federal Ministry of Environment; N1.5 billion to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation; and N10 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). That is a commendable effort but the release should have been much earlier. Also, transparency and accountability are required with focus on instituting proactive measures.

If these were done, perhaps it would have reduced the trauma of the 138 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries, 43,936 who were displaced, as well as 8,594 houses affected and 8,278 fertile farmlands that have been destroyed across 43 local government areas in 19 states. Good to note, however, was the efforts by the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency and NEMA that commenced a joint flood damage assessment across multiple communities in the state.

That came following days of torrential rainfall that caused widespread destruction. With more rain predicted, especially in the coming weeks by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, residents across the country should be prepared for some challenges. Experts on the environment have warned that in the absence of proactive infrastructure investment, emergency preparedness, and public enlightenment at the community level Nigeria will continue to suffer the devastating consequences of seasonal flooding.

What is of essence out of these troubling climate change challenges are the short term, medium and long term measures needed to mitigate the attendant disasters caused by the flushing floods. It is interesting to note the level of preparedness of some states such as Bauchi, Katsina and Bayelsa against the devastating effects of flooding.

As severally canvassed by this media organisation, a holistic approach that is sustainably implemented with the message imbibed by each and every one of us has become a necessity. It is a combination of individuals and communitylevel actions that can drastically reduce the impact of the worsening floods.

These include the construction of buildings away from flood-prone areas, installing flood barriers, and improving drainage. In addition, community-based strategies like flood channel construction, afforestation, and proper land use planning play a crucial role in reducing flood risks. Doing so will save hundreds of thousands of innocent citizens from displacement, loss of property, injuries and preventable deaths.

In 2024 for instance, 31 states were reportedly affected by flooding, causing hundreds of deaths, injuring thousands of others and affecting 1.2 million. At the end of the day the wise use of Ecological Funds, the collaborative efforts between the federal and state governments, sustained public enlightenment as well as taking weather forecasts seriously and putting in place proactive measures will save more precious lives.