Taking Care Of Woman, Man’s Duty –Ibrahim Chatta

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has opened up about his perspective on marital roles, particularly regarding financial responsibility and the duties of a husband. Chatta shared his thoughts, saying, “One of a man’s responsibilities is to take care of his woman.

When you do that, you thrive together.” He made it clear that his views do not conflict with gender equality or the financial independence of women. Nevertheless, he stressed that taking personal responsibility in the home remains important to him, regardless of a wife’s wealth.

“I’m not against equality or a woman earning more than me,” he explained. “But even if my wife owned property, I would still prefer we live in the house I built, I pay our children’s school fees, and I provide for daily needs.”

For Chatta, supporting his family through housing, education, and basic necessities is both a source of pride and a principle he upholds. His comments highlight a commitment to traditional marital roles, even as modern discussions around shared responsibilities and partnerships continue to evolve.