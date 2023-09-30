Taking Best Advantage Of NYG, Domestic Leagues

There has been a huge gap in the transition of athletes in Nigeria across all sports disciplines. Each of the sport federations can explain some of the reasons behind their inability to raise fresh talents. One reason they all share is the problem of finance since the entire sport sector is grossly underfunded, and sad enough, the sponsors are not there to help like before. In the past, there were deliberate moves to get young talents ready for national assignments from tender ages.

Now, from football to other sports, the country mostly relies on the ageing athletes who are good enough on current form to represent Nigeria in various events. We plan to feature in events, year in, year out, with little or no attempt on investing in future and identifying young athletes who can be future stars. The National Youth Games started in Asaba, Delta State, about a week ago and will end this weekend.

Like many other events of this nature, there have been ups and downs but I want to emphasise on what the ministry of sports and the federations should be doing in a competition like this. The emphasis should not be on medal count and also on the winning athletes. There should be national coaches who should be told to pick athletes with potential at the games and after the event, a list could be compiled on budding talents that will be given further training and exposure to get better.

This should not only be based on gold winning athletes but on those who generally and consistently showed promise at the event. Such athletes are the future of the country and if possible sponsors should be sort to get them scholarships to further develop their talents. If the sponsors can send our young athletics talents to schools in the USA, table tennis stars to China or Sweden, boxers to Cuba, wrestlers to Canada, swimmers to Australia, there will be huge results in the nearest future.

The National Institute for Sports is expected to be training and retraining coaches in the country and so the top-rated ones should be on duty for the NYG and the National Sport Festival. I am not interested in the similarities of NYG and NSF because the more we have grassroots events the better. It can even be staged at regional level to make it easier.

The story of Tobi Amusan is still very fresh. She was a product of the youth games in Ilorin and just few years after she exploded to become an international athlete. There are many more of such in the country if efforts are made to fish them out. Delta is the home of athletes in Nigeria and it is expected that in the next four years, the state will be hosting the youth games, the ministry of sports and the federations should take full advantage of the event.

Also this weekend, the Nigeria Premier Football League is expected to kick off at various centres across the country. Let me explain that the NYG and the NPFL are grassroots competitions. The only difference is the fact that adults play in the domestic leagues but they still emerge from various hidden parts of the country. It is sad that so far the country is yet to make impact in the CHAN competition, a football tournament organized for home-based stars on the continent.

Again, it is 20 years ago that Enyimba of Aba won the CAF Champions league for Nigeria and subsequently, it has been sorry tale for the country’s representatives on the continent. The league under the Interim Management Committee, ended on schedule with that of other parts in Europe and Africa but somehow, it is starting late, Gbenga Elegbeleye and his team should work towards making the league ends on time again, even if some mid-week games will be staged.

It is impressive that the winner of the new season will win N150m while the take-off grant of N10m is also given to clubs just as it was done last season, courtesy of the NPFL partners, GTI, a body running the Nigeria Football Trust Fund. Nigerians want to see domestic players in the Super Eagles, Nigerians want the home-based Eagles to win CHAN while the continental teams should also excel.

The overall development of the game depends largely on the successes of the domestic league, including the Nigeria National League (NNL). In the new season, the league organizing body should not relent on the strict measures that reduced hooliganism last season. There must also be proper monitoring of referees now that they have no issues about their indemnities. If adequate measures are taken to stage a quality league, quality results will definitely follow.